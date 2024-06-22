 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
GOLF: JUN 21 PGA Travelers Championship
Travelers Championship 2024: Tee times for third round at TPC River Highlands

Top Clips

oly24_atw100_trials_jeffersonheatv2_240621.jpg
Jefferson runs season’s best in 100 heat at Trials
oly24_atw100_trials_shacarriheat_240621.jpg
Richardson wins 100m heat despite early stumble
oly24_swm200im_trials_finals_240621.jpg
Foster and Casas qualify for Paris in 200m IM

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 1
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
GOLF: JUN 21 PGA Travelers Championship
Travelers Championship 2024: Tee times for third round at TPC River Highlands

Top Clips

oly24_atw100_trials_jeffersonheatv2_240621.jpg
Jefferson runs season’s best in 100 heat at Trials
oly24_atw100_trials_shacarriheat_240621.jpg
Richardson wins 100m heat despite early stumble
oly24_swm200im_trials_finals_240621.jpg
Foster and Casas qualify for Paris in 200m IM

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dressel wins heat, gets top time of 100m fly semis

June 21, 2024 09:54 PM
Caeleb Dressel advanced to the final of the men's 100m butterfly after winning his semifinal heat and registering the top time at 50.79 seconds.