MLB players miffed at sport’s new see-through pants, relaying concerns to league
No. 14 Indiana frustrates Caitlin Clark en route to 86-69 win over No. 4 Iowa
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

Holmes leads IU to win on both sides of the ball
Moren praises Indiana’s resiliency in win vs. Iowa
WBB Highlights: Indiana powers to big win vs. Iowa

HLs: Clark drops 24 points in loss to Indiana

February 22, 2024 11:50 PM
In her first game since breaking the NCAA DI women's scoring record, Caitlin Clark scored a team-high 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in Iowa's loss to Indiana at Assembly Hall.