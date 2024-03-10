Skip navigation
Spieth makes par after ‘extremely unnecessary’ left-handed shot
Caitlin Clark sparks No. 3 Iowa’s comeback for Big Ten tourney title 3-peat in 94-89 OT win over Nebraska
Former prodigy Manassero ends 11-year DPWT winless drought
Spieth makes par after ‘extremely unnecessary’ left-handed shot
Caitlin Clark sparks No. 3 Iowa’s comeback for Big Ten tourney title 3-peat in 94-89 OT win over Nebraska
Former prodigy Manassero ends 11-year DPWT winless drought
Highlights: Clark rallies Iowa to win vs. Nebraska
March 10, 2024 04:30 PM
Caitlin Clark overcame a slow start and tallied 34 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds to earn Most Outstanding Player honors as she led Iowa to its third-straight Big Ten title.
