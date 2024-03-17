 Skip navigation
Jett Lawrence sweeps Indianapolis Triple Crown for overall win, Cameron McAdoo takes the 250s.
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Twelve Hours of Sebring: Louis Deletraz wins first for Acura at track; Pipo Derani survives wild crash
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
Rex & Lav: Who ya got to win the 50th Players Champ.?

Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
Schauffele moves up the leaderboard at The Players
WTRAndretti winners discuss huge Sebring win

McAdoo: 250SX win in Indianapolis 'means so much'

March 16, 2024 09:28 PM
Cameron McAdoo reflects on his 250 Supercross main event win in Indianapolis, explaining why this victory is extra special.