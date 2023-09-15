Skip navigation
Watch Now
Can Steph recreate Spieth's bunker shot?
September 15, 2023 11:05 AM
Steph Curry attempts to replicate Jordan Spieth's winning bunker shot from the 2017 Travelers Championship. Can he follow through? Find out on Niiice Shot with Stephen Curry!
