 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy basketball Week 12 Injury Report: Victor Wembanyama makes his return
NHL: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders
Anthony Duclair has hat trick, two assists, Jacob Markstrom struggles as Islanders rout Devils 9-0
Figure Skating: Skate America
Olympic sports weekend preview: Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Lindsey Vonn

Top Clips

nbc_pff_miamiolemiss_260107.jpg
X-factors, players to watch in Miami vs. Ole Miss
nbc_pff_chargerspatriots_260107.jpg
Players to watch in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pff_mylesgarrett_260107.jpg
Inside numbers behind Garrett’s historic season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy basketball Week 12 Injury Report: Victor Wembanyama makes his return
NHL: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders
Anthony Duclair has hat trick, two assists, Jacob Markstrom struggles as Islanders rout Devils 9-0
Figure Skating: Skate America
Olympic sports weekend preview: Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Lindsey Vonn

Top Clips

nbc_pff_miamiolemiss_260107.jpg
X-factors, players to watch in Miami vs. Ole Miss
nbc_pff_chargerspatriots_260107.jpg
Players to watch in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pff_mylesgarrett_260107.jpg
Inside numbers behind Garrett’s historic season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

All eyes set on QBs Mendoza, Moore in Peach Bowl

January 7, 2026 11:08 AM
The PFF crew previews the Peach Bowl, detailing why quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) and Dante Moore (Oregon) are in line for an epic battle of the CFP semifinals.

Latest Clips

nbc_pff_miamiolemiss_260107.jpg
01:09
X-factors, players to watch in Miami vs. Ole Miss
nbc_pff_chargerspatriots_260107.jpg
01:57
Players to watch in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pff_mylesgarrett_260107.jpg
01:25
Inside numbers behind Garrett’s historic season
nbc_roto_btechargerspats_260107.jpg
01:24
Lean on the over for total points in LAC vs. NE
nbc_roto_btetexanssteelers_260107.jpg
01:37
Take Rodgers, Steelers to upset Texans in playoffs
nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
04:05
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
05:26
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
06:05
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_260107.jpg
02:41
Falcons reportedly restructure Cousins’ contract
LamarPFTMPX1-7.jpg
06:52
How desirable is Ravens’ head coach job?
nbc_pft_lamarhiringrole_260107.jpg
05:39
What role will Lamar play in head coaching search?
nbc_pft_powerrankings_260107.jpg
05:29
PFT Power Rankings: Steelers rise, Rams stay put
nbc_pft_ravensfuture_260107.jpg
07:57
Ravens need coach who can ‘get more’ out of Lamar
nbc_pft_dissteams_260107.jpg
03:01
Were Ravens most disappointing team this season?
nbc_pft_harbaughnextyear_260107.jpg
02:53
Harbaugh could sit out next season
nbc_pft_7teamsinterested_260107__514976.jpg
11:51
Report: Seven teams expressed interest in Harbaugh
nbc_pft_stcoordinators_250107.jpg
09:29
Should more special teams coordinators be HCs?
nbc_pft_harbaughshock_260107.jpg
06:14
How shocking was Harbaugh’s firing?
nbc_pft_harbaughgiants_260107.jpg
05:18
Analyzing Harbaugh’s fit with Giants
nbc_pft_harbaughfired_260107.jpg
05:33
Ravens firing Harbaugh is a ‘gutsy call’
nbc_nba_dalvssac_260106.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mavs rally past Kings for win
nbc_nba_sacvsdal_digitalhit_260106.jpg
01:29
Mavericks hang around to eke out win over Kings
nbc_nba_adintv_260106.jpg
05:04
AD praises Flagg, Williams after win over Kings
flagg_photo.jpg
01:07
Flagg: Mavericks have ‘trust in each other’
nbc_cbb_stjohnshlv2_260106.jpg
01:37
Highlights: St. John’s pulls away, beats Butler
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260106.jpg
04:06
Highlights: Badgers, Boyd bury Bruins
nbc_cbb_sjuejioforintv_260106.jpg
02:33
Ejiofor: ‘I’m doing anything for a victory’
nbc_cbb_gardintv_260106.jpg
03:06
Gard: Boyd a ‘ferocious competitor’ for Wisconsin
nbc_nba_miamin_260106(2).jpg
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves put Heat on ice at home
nbc_nba_coopertalk_260106.jpg
02:03
Flagg starting to ‘understand the NBA game’