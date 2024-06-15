 Skip navigation
Top News

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - Round Three
Grace Kim takes five-shot lead entering final round at Meijer LPGA Classic
NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250
Sam Mayer celebrates Iowa Xfinity win but also explains what ‘makes me so mad’
U.S. Open - Round Three
Par-4 13th hole wrecks Tony Finau and Ludvig Åberg on Saturday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_usopen_roryintv_240615.jpg
Rory watches USO deficit shrink, eager for Sunday
nbc_golf_usopen_dechambeauhole14_240615.jpg
DeChambeau turns wayward drive into huge birdie
nbc_golf_lpga_meijerround3_bestshots_240615.jpg
Highlights: Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3

Billam-Smith beats Riakporhe by unanimous decision

June 15, 2024 06:56 PM
Chris Billam-Smith defeated Richard Riakporhe by unanimous decision to successfully defend his WBO cruiserweight world title at Selhurst Park in London.