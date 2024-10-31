Friars' Hopkins making 'big strides' to return

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins
Angels acquire slugger Jorge Soler from Braves for starting pitcher Griffin Canning
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northwestern vs. Purdue prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btebimmnf_241031.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: KC-TB in NFL Week 9
nbc_pl_chelseaxvikingsfeature_241031.jpg
Darnold & Jones face Felix & Neto in Articulate!
nbc_cbb_providencembb_englishint_241031.jpg
English details vision for ‘unselfish’ basketball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Minnesota Twins
Angels acquire slugger Jorge Soler from Braves for starting pitcher Griffin Canning
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Northwestern vs. Purdue prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btebimmnf_241031.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: KC-TB in NFL Week 9
nbc_pl_chelseaxvikingsfeature_241031.jpg
Darnold & Jones face Felix & Neto in Articulate!
nbc_cbb_providencembb_englishint_241031.jpg
English details vision for ‘unselfish’ basketball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Watch Now

Friars' Hopkins making 'big strides' to return

October 31, 2024 03:05 PM
Providence forward Bryce Hopkins sits down with Nicole Auerbach to discuss a potential timeline for a return, Friars head coach Kim English and how the team can compete with Connecticut.