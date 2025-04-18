 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Kris Bubic tops the list of stellar options for week of April 21
Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton beats Luciano Darderi to reach Munich semifinals
Gio Lopez
South Alabama QB Gio Lopez announces plan to transfer to North Carolina

Top Clips

nbc_roto_milvind_250418.jpg
Focus on Giannis, Siakam props in MIL-IND Game 1
nbc_dlb_rocketswarriors_250418.jpg
Will Warriors’ experience win out vs. Rockets?
nbc_roto_detroitknicks_250418.jpg
Target the over, Knicks -6.5 in Game 1 vs. Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Kris Bubic tops the list of stellar options for week of April 21
Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton beats Luciano Darderi to reach Munich semifinals
Gio Lopez
South Alabama QB Gio Lopez announces plan to transfer to North Carolina

Top Clips

nbc_roto_milvind_250418.jpg
Focus on Giannis, Siakam props in MIL-IND Game 1
nbc_dlb_rocketswarriors_250418.jpg
Will Warriors’ experience win out vs. Rockets?
nbc_roto_detroitknicks_250418.jpg
Target the over, Knicks -6.5 in Game 1 vs. Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Watts and Morrison's top-five career best games

April 18, 2025 11:29 AM
Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, take a look back on the top-five best games from the careers of Notre Dame DBs Xavier Watts and Benjamin Morrison.

Related Videos

nbc_rtf_nico_250417v2.jpg
08:24
Why the Iamaleava saga with TENN is unsurprising
Nico_Iamaleava_father.jpg
05:24
Parents not ‘objective’ enough to be agents
nbc_rtf_ncaa_250417.jpg
06:10
NCAA rule change to disincentive faking injuries
beau_atkinson.jpg
04:31
Unpacking developments in spring transfer window
nbc_rtf_corso_250417.jpg
02:41
Corso to retire from ‘College GameDay’ in August
nbc_cfb_osujudkinsvsmarshcomp_250416.jpg
03:50
Look back on Judkins’ strong game vs. Marshall
nbc_cfb_osuegbukavsorecomp_250416.jpg
03:13
Inside Egbuka’s stellar 2024 game vs. Oregon
nbc_cfb_indcignettiintv_250416.jpg
08:56
Indiana’s Cignetti: ‘Never be satisfied’
nbc_cfb_freemanintvv2_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman: Notre Dame must ‘focus on improvement’
Blue_gold_raw.jpg
06:18
Notre Dame highlights: 2025 Blue-Gold Game
nbc_cfb_mikeintv_250412.jpg
01:12
Denbrock wants more ‘consistency’ from ND offense
nbc_cfb_mincheyintv_250412.jpg
54
QB Minchey on what he learned from Leonard
nbc_cfb_freemanintv_250412.jpg
01:45
Freeman looking to build upon ‘foundation’ of 2024
nbc_rtf_storylines_250410.jpg
16:12
What’s next for Indiana, Wisconsin and USC?
danlanning.jpg
03:31
Can Lanning reload Oregon for next season?
nbc_rtf_pennstate_250410.jpg
05:16
Can Penn State finally get over the hump in 2025?
Moore.jpg
05:37
How can Michigan improve its offense next season?
nbc_rtf_ohiostate_250410.jpg
05:18
What will Ohio State’s strengths be next season?
nbc_rtf_proday_250410.jpg
02:40
How ND can hit the ground running next season
nbc_cfb_ndprocomp_250327.jpg
10:02
Highlights: Notre Dame Pro Day top performances
nbc_cfb_wattsintv_250327.jpg
01:45
How CB Watts has improved on and off the field
nbc_cfb_chrisashintv_250327.jpg
04:47
Ash applying NFL lessons to Notre Dame defense
nbc_cfb_rileyintv_250327.jpg
02:18
Leonard brings renewed confidence to NFL
nbc_cfb_freemanintv_250327.jpg
08:06
Freeman: ND draft prospects have ‘raised the bar’
nbc_cfb_denbrockintv_250327.jpg
07:32
Denbrock: Leonard’s best football is ahead of him
nbc_cfb_benmintv_250327.jpg
02:16
How Morrison found ‘blessings’ in his injury
nbc_dps_sankey_250327.jpg
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
nbc_cfb_draftshowsanders_250319.jpg
02:52
Sanders has chance to be long-term NFL starter

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_milvind_250418.jpg
01:27
Focus on Giannis, Siakam props in MIL-IND Game 1
nbc_dlb_rocketswarriors_250418.jpg
07:43
Will Warriors’ experience win out vs. Rockets?
nbc_roto_detroitknicks_250418.jpg
01:52
Target the over, Knicks -6.5 in Game 1 vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_wolveslakers_250418.jpg
01:47
Lakers vs. Timberwolves can spark ‘fireworks’
nbc_roto_clippersdenver_250418.jpg
01:48
Over has ‘meaningful edge’ in LAC-DEN opener
oly_fsmen_wtt_usamalininfs_250418.jpg
07:19
Malinin edges Brown in men’s free skate
nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
12:36
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
09:21
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
06:15
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers
nbc_pft_steelersfansaaronrodgers_250418.jpg
09:06
Do Steelers fans want Rodgers after waiting game?
nbc_pft_rodgersretiringtalks_250418.jpg
16:47
Why Rodgers waited too long to break silence
nbc_pft_rodgersretirement_250418.jpg
07:06
Holley: Steelers ‘brought to circus’ with Rodgers
nbc_pft_rodgersmoney_250418.jpg
05:55
Rodgers clarifies ‘it ain’t about the money’
nbc_golf_puntacanajoeldahmen_250417.jpg
03:30
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerreax_250417.jpg
02:00
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_250417.jpg
10:37
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship
nbc_golf_lafiresmartininterview_250417.jpg
07:47
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
nbc_golf_rbcheritage_250417.jpg
11:03
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
oly_ssm_chasinggold_stolzmini.jpg
02:04
Inside Stolz’s magical home Milwaukee World Cup
oly_bs_chasinggold_bobsledfeature.jpg
04:18
USA bobsled’s secret weapon: a Dutch engineer
scheffler_site.jpg
02:32
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
nbc_golf_wyndhaclark_250417.jpg
02:09
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
nbc_roto_travishunter_250417.jpg
01:32
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns
nbc_smx_smxinsiderbreakerintv_250417.jpg
03:08
Bron Breakker details first Supercross experience
nbc_roto_henderson_250417.jpg
01:36
Broncos could be perfect fit for OSU’s Henderson
30_boards_mpx.jpg
17:12
SX at Metlife Stadium: 450 title, Davies’ rise
sexton_philly_win.jpg
04:07
Webb, Sexton head-to-head a ‘pick em’ in Round 14
nbc_pft_rodgers_250417.jpg
10:26
Rodgers remains undecided on future
nbc_golf_billyhorschelautograph_250417.jpg
55
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
nbc_golf_justinthomasv2_250417.jpg
05:28
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61