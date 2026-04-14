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Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore faces sentencing for misdemeanors that followed his firing
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Angels vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14

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2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
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Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore faces sentencing for misdemeanors that followed his firing
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Arizona State
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees
Angels vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 14

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_draftseg_260414.jpg
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
nbc_roto_tuten_260414.jpg
Jags’ Tuten could carve out larger role in 2026
nbc_roto_garrettcrochet_260414.jpg
Is there larger issue with Crochet’s performance?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Watch Now

Where could receiver Tyson land in first round?

April 14, 2026 02:22 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss the range of potential for Arizona State product Jordyn Tyson as he holds workouts with NFL teams later this week.

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