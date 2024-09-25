OSU, PSU, Iowa offenses shine in Week 4

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway Jordon Smith jumps under the lights.JPG
Jordon Smith leaves Yamaha Star Racing with a podium finish in SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football Trade Desk: Should you buy Brandon Aiyuk?
New York Giants v Washington Commanders
NFL Week 4 Optimal Flex Plays: Cowboys can’t stop the run, so run with Devin Singletary

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tellmewhyv2_240925.jpg
Tell Me Why: Top NFL questions entering Week 4
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xfinity3rdchair_240925.jpg
How high can Rutgers climb this season?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_osumsupreview_240925.jpg
Michigan State faces ‘tall task’ vs. Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway Jordon Smith jumps under the lights.JPG
Jordon Smith leaves Yamaha Star Racing with a podium finish in SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football Trade Desk: Should you buy Brandon Aiyuk?
New York Giants v Washington Commanders
NFL Week 4 Optimal Flex Plays: Cowboys can’t stop the run, so run with Devin Singletary

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tellmewhyv2_240925.jpg
Tell Me Why: Top NFL questions entering Week 4
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xfinity3rdchair_240925.jpg
How high can Rutgers climb this season?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_osumsupreview_240925.jpg
Michigan State faces ‘tall task’ vs. Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

OSU, PSU, Iowa offenses shine in Week 4

September 25, 2024 09:45 AM
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge recap the stellar offensive performances from Ohio State, Penn State and Iowa in Week 4 of the college football season.