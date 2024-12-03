Revisiting Penn State vs. Oregon in 1995 Rose Bowl

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Cup Of China 2024 - Day 2
Amber Glenn’s path to Grand Prix Final, figure skating stardom a decade-long journey
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
NASCAR President Steve Phelps vows that fans will know where to watch Cup races in 2025
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Grand Prix Final figure skating preview: Can Ilia Malinin, Kaori Sakamoto be dethroned?

Top Clips

rams_berry.jpg
Week 14 futures: Mitchell DROY, Rams to win West
nbc_pl_plrawrunawayleaders_241203.jpg
PL RAW: Liverpool extend lead over faltering City
nbc_dps_seansalisbury_241203.jpg
Jackson can solidify HOF case with Super Bowl win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Cup Of China 2024 - Day 2
Amber Glenn’s path to Grand Prix Final, figure skating stardom a decade-long journey
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
NASCAR President Steve Phelps vows that fans will know where to watch Cup races in 2025
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Grand Prix Final figure skating preview: Can Ilia Malinin, Kaori Sakamoto be dethroned?

Top Clips

rams_berry.jpg
Week 14 futures: Mitchell DROY, Rams to win West
nbc_pl_plrawrunawayleaders_241203.jpg
PL RAW: Liverpool extend lead over faltering City
nbc_dps_seansalisbury_241203.jpg
Jackson can solidify HOF case with Super Bowl win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Revisiting Penn State vs. Oregon in 1995 Rose Bowl

December 3, 2024 11:56 AM
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge look back at the history of Penn State vs. Oregon over the years, particularly the Nittany Lions' 38-20 win in the 1995 Rose Bowl.