Revisiting Penn State vs. Oregon in 1995 Rose Bowl

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Amber Glenn’s path to Grand Prix Final, figure skating stardom a decade-long journey
Philip Hersh
,
Philip Hersh
,
NASCAR President Steve Phelps vows that fans will know where to watch Cup races in 2025
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Grand Prix Final figure skating preview: Can Ilia Malinin, Kaori Sakamoto be dethroned?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Week 14 futures: Mitchell DROY, Rams to win West
PL RAW: Liverpool extend lead over faltering City
Jackson can solidify HOF case with Super Bowl win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Amber Glenn’s path to Grand Prix Final, figure skating stardom a decade-long journey
Philip Hersh
,
Philip Hersh
,
NASCAR President Steve Phelps vows that fans will know where to watch Cup races in 2025
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Grand Prix Final figure skating preview: Can Ilia Malinin, Kaori Sakamoto be dethroned?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Week 14 futures: Mitchell DROY, Rams to win West
PL RAW: Liverpool extend lead over faltering City
Jackson can solidify HOF case with Super Bowl win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Revisiting Penn State vs. Oregon in 1995 Rose Bowl
December 3, 2024 11:56 AM
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge look back at the history of Penn State vs. Oregon over the years, particularly the Nittany Lions' 38-20 win in the 1995 Rose Bowl.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue