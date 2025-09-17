 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Haiden Deegan Levi Kitchen.JPG
“Going into Vegas, he has a lot more to lose than I do,” Levi Kitchen defends contact with Haiden Deegan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Maximus Max Vohland face.JPG
Maximus Vohland to miss SuperMotocross finale with dislocated elbow
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers
Raiders at Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_tua_250917.jpg
How does Taylor impact Jets’ fantasy outlook?
nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
lagwayfloridamiamiquarterbackpassingyardsover.jpg
Bet on Lagway’s passing yards over against Miami

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Best bets for No. 21 Michigan vs. Nebraska

September 17, 2025 12:02 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton share their best bets ahead of No. 21 Michigan's matchup with Nebraska this weekend.

nbc_pff_illinois_indiana_250917.jpg
01:14
Storylines to watch in Illinois vs. Indiana
nbc_pff_purdue_nd_250917.jpg
01:18
Top impact players: Purdue vs. Notre Dame
nbc_pff_wisconsion_maryland_250917.jpg
01:29
Top impact players: Maryland vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_lovecomp_250914.jpg
06:11
Every Love run and catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_rtf_miamiusfmichigan_250914.jpg
04:21
Miami blows out USF; Underwood let loose
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250914.jpg
01:44
Key, Stockton top best Week 3 showings
nbc_rtf_wiscobama_250914.jpg
02:12
Bama rights the ship; Ohio State powers to win
nbc_rtf_ugatennreax_250914.jpg
04:16
Georgia outlasts Tennessee in epic OT finish
nbc_rtf_clemsongatech_250914.jpg
05:27
‘Pieces are not adding up’ for Clemson
nbc_cfb_ndtamuhl_250914.jpg
14:54
HLs: Texas A&M defeats Notre Dame in classic
nbc_ncaaf_michiganwm_250913.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Michigan overpowers Central Michigan
Oregon_v_Northwestern_raw.jpg
04:01
Highlights: Oregon handles Northwestern
nbc_cfb_elkoint_250913.jpg
47
Elko: A&M took the ‘next step’ in win vs. ND
nbc_cfb_tamu4thdowntd_250913.jpg
02:08
Boerkircher brings in game-winner for Texas A&M
jeremiahsmithcompvsou-250913.jpg
02:42
HLs: Smith goes for 153 yards and two TDs vs. Ohio
nbc_cfb_tdbadkick_250913.jpg
01:45
Love gives Notre Dame the late lead vs. Texas A&M
OhioStateOhioMPX.jpg
09:33
Highlights: Ohio State knocks off Ohio
nbc_cfb_smith_intrv_250913.jpg
43
Smith well connected with QB Sayin
nbc_cfb_day_intrv_250913.jpg
01:13
Day: Ohio State ‘responded well’ against Ohio
Price_thumb.jpg
50
Price weaves for 17-yard TD and Notre Dame lead
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td3_250913v3.jpg
01:40
Tate hauls in the long pass for a Buckeyes score
nbc_cfb_ohiost_jsmith_td4_250913.jpg
59
Smith takes the end around to the house for OSU
nbc_cfb_ugareaxv2_250913.jpg
01:49
Is Georgia the ‘king of the SEC’ through Week 3?
nbc_cfb_ohiost_td2_jsmith_250913.jpg
58
Smith snatches the deep ball for an OSU TD
nbc_cfb_mosstd_250913.jpg
01:12
Moss makes it a hat trick with third touchdown
nbc_cfb_tamutd3_250913.jpg
01:22
A&M’s Moss powers in for second TD vs. Notre Dame
nbc_cfb_ohio_td1_250913.jpg
30
Hendricks powers his way to Ohio’s first TD
nbc_cfb_lovetd_250913.jpg
58
Love makes one-handed TD catch vs. Texas A&M
nbc_cfb_tamutd2_250913.jpg
01:20
Concepcion’s acrobatic catch sets up A&M touchdown
nbc_cfb_pricetd_250913.jpg
39
ND’s Price lowers shoulder for TD vs. Texas A&M

nbc_ffhh_tua_250917.jpg
06:40
How does Taylor impact Jets’ fantasy outlook?
nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
09:40
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
lagwayfloridamiamiquarterbackpassingyardsover.jpg
01:53
Bet on Lagway’s passing yards over against Miami
nbc_fnia_mostdissapointing0wins_250917.jpg
04:31
Chiefs, Dolphins headline disappointing 0-2 teams
jjthumbnailvikings.jpg
14:40
McCarthy, Purdy headline NFL quarterback injuries
nbc_fnia_brady_250917.jpg
11:49
Brady as owner and broadcaster is ‘uncomfortable’
nbc_fnia_biggestsurprise2wins_250917.jpg
07:25
Bengals, 49ers headline surprising 2-0 NFL teams
nbc_fnao_bestplayoffchances_250917.jpg
01:53
Texans headline 0-2 teams with a shot at playoffs
nbc_roto_mercuryliberty_250917.jpg
01:39
Mercury vs. Liberty primed to hit the under
nbc_roto_saintsseahawks_250917.jpg
02:19
Why the under is in play for Saints vs. Seahawks
nbc_roto_broncoslac_250917.jpg
02:16
Broncos-Chargers is ‘a fascinating handicap’
oly_atwpv_interviews_250917.jpg
03:59
Moon, Morris ecstatic after vault gold, silver
oly_atm1500_naderfinal_250917.jpg
08:12
Nader kicks to edge Wightman in 1500m photo finish
oly_atwsc_cherotichfinal_250917.jpg
09:20
Cherotich runs CR for gold in 3000m steeplechase
oly_atwpv_worlds_final_250917.jpg
06:16
Moon, Morris give U.S. 1-2 finish in pole vault
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
04:43
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_250917.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Fever, Storm force Game 3 in playoffs
oly_atm400h_benjaminsemi_250917.jpg
05:14
Benjamin blitzes to victory in worlds 400mH semis
oly_atm400h_warholmsemi_250917.jpg
04:54
Warholm second to Samba in 400mH semifinal heat
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
06:55
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250917.jpg
09:21
How much of Dolphins’ struggles fall on McDaniel?
oly_atw400h_cockrellsemi_250917.jpg
04:32
Cockrell moves on to 400mH final at worlds
nbc_pft_powerranks_250917.jpg
10:40
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs fall, Rams rise Week 3
nbc_pft_tbnflstance_250917.jpg
09:42
NFL’s stance on Brady is ‘integrity of game’ issue
oly_atw400h_bolmuhammadsemi_250917.jpg
05:38
Bol wins duel with Muhammad in 400mH semis
nbc_pft_tbconflictofinterest_250917.jpg
14:50
Brady being an owner is ‘not a vanity play’
nbc_pft_bradyethics_250917.jpg
06:29
Should Brady ethically pick owner or broadcaster?
nbc_pft_bradyonfield_250917.jpg
05:57
Brady gains tremendous value on field before games
nbc_pft_bradycarrol_250917.jpg
06:24
Carroll, Kelly talk to Brady ‘regularly’
oly_atm200_tebogoheat_250917.jpg
03:10
Tebogo moves on to 200m semis with heat win