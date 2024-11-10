 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel breaks Case Keenum’s NCAA record for total touchdowns
LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei 2024 - Final Round
A Lim Kim wins first LPGA event since 2020 U.S. Women’s Open at Lotte Championship
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Bernhard Langer shoots age, leads Charles Schwab Cup finale in bid to extend winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndvsfsu_harrisonreception_241109.jpg
Irish WR Harrison makes sweet back-shoulder grab
nbc_golf_limkimintv_241109.jpg
Kim ‘focused on her game’ en route to victory
nbc_cfb_ndfsu_leonardtd2_241109.jpg
Leonard coasts in for second rushing score vs. FSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel breaks Case Keenum’s NCAA record for total touchdowns
LOTTE Championship presented by Hoakalei 2024 - Final Round
A Lim Kim wins first LPGA event since 2020 U.S. Women’s Open at Lotte Championship
Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Bernhard Langer shoots age, leads Charles Schwab Cup finale in bid to extend winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndvsfsu_harrisonreception_241109.jpg
Irish WR Harrison makes sweet back-shoulder grab
nbc_golf_limkimintv_241109.jpg
Kim ‘focused on her game’ en route to victory
nbc_cfb_ndfsu_leonardtd2_241109.jpg
Leonard coasts in for second rushing score vs. FSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Allar finds Fleming for 8-yard TD to extend lead

November 9, 2024 09:30 PM
On third and goal with just 23 seconds left in the first half, Drew Allar connects with Julian Fleming on an 8-yard touchdown that gives the Nittany Lions a 28-0 lead over Washington.