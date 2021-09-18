 Skip navigation
Watch Now

First-half highlights: Irish up 10-3 on Purdue

September 18, 2021 04:21 PM
Kyren Williams' clutch 39-yard touchdown catch on fourth down put Notre Dame ahead, but offensive miscues and stingy Purdue defense kept it a 10-3 game at halftime in South Bend.