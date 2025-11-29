 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Diego Pavia
Pavia passes, runs for TDs as No. 12 Vanderbilt beats in-state rival No. 18 Tennessee 45-24
Malik Benson
Malik Benson’s late touchdown cements No. 5 Oregon’s 26-14 win over Washington
John Mateer
Mateer throws late TD pass, No. 8 Oklahoma beats LSU 17-13 to likely secure playoff spot

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usc_td1_251129.jpg
Miller gets USC going vs. UCLA
nbc_cdb_pregame_battle_final_251129.jpg
Who deserves final at-large CFP bid?
nbc_cfb_souvgrambling_251129.jpg
HLs: Southern takes Grambling in Bayou Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Diego Pavia
Pavia passes, runs for TDs as No. 12 Vanderbilt beats in-state rival No. 18 Tennessee 45-24
Malik Benson
Malik Benson’s late touchdown cements No. 5 Oregon’s 26-14 win over Washington
John Mateer
Mateer throws late TD pass, No. 8 Oklahoma beats LSU 17-13 to likely secure playoff spot

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usc_td1_251129.jpg
Miller gets USC going vs. UCLA
nbc_cdb_pregame_battle_final_251129.jpg
Who deserves final at-large CFP bid?
nbc_cfb_souvgrambling_251129.jpg
HLs: Southern takes Grambling in Bayou Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Battle of the Bands at 2025 Bayou Classic

November 29, 2025 04:28 PM
The Grambling State and Southern University marching bands face off during halftime at the 2025 Bayou Classic.

Related Videos

nbc_cfb_usc_td1_251129.jpg
52
Miller gets USC going vs. UCLA
nbc_cdb_pregame_battle_final_251129.jpg
03:02
Who deserves final at-large CFP bid?
nbc_cfb_souvgrambling_251129.jpg
05:44
HLs: Southern takes Grambling in Bayou Classic
nbc_cfb_fredmcnairintr_251129.jpg
01:22
McNair on Southern’s comeback win at Bayou Classic
nbc_cfb_indianavspurdue_251128.jpg
12:07
Highlights: Indiana trounces rival Purdue
nbc_cfb_cignettiintv_251128.jpg
01:11
Cignetti, Indiana have more goals to hit
nbc_cfb_mendozacomp_251128.jpg
03:25
Highlights: Mendoza goes for three TDs vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_indianafifthtouchdown_251128.jpg
01:10
Mendoza gets it to Sarratt for touchdown
cooper_thumb.jpg
01:09
Cooper shrugs off defenders on highlight TD
nbc_cfb_osumich_251128.jpg
02:36
Can Ohio State find the answers for Michigan?
nbc_cfb_indianafourthtd_251128.jpg
01:16
Hemby races 82 yards to add to Indiana’s lead
nbc_cfb_indianafirsttd_251128.jpg
38
Black punches in Indiana TD vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_mendozatouchdown_251128.jpg
45
Mendoza scores on keeper around the edge
nbc_cfb_indianathirdtd_251128.jpg
01:55
Black puts Purdue in spin cycle for second TD
nbc_cfb_cignettisegment_251128.jpg
04:38
Is Cignetti’s success at Indiana sustainable?
nbc_cfb_lanekiffin_251128.jpg
06:05
What will Kiffin decide for his future?
nbc_cfb_ndfrwills_251126.jpg
03:24
What it means to be Notre Dame’s team chaplain
nbc_cfb_uscsuperfans_251126.jpg
02:30
USC superfans display their disdain for UCLA
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_allen_251126.jpg
01:49
Allen brings power, vision other RBs can’t match
nbc_pff_uclausc_251126.jpg
01:20
Players to watch in UCLA-USC rivalry matchup
nbc_roto_bte_tamtexas_251126.jpg
01:56
Expect a great day for the QBs in TEX-TAMU matchup
ashton_daniels.jpg
02:00
Pick under on Daniels passing yards vs. ALA
nbc_roto_bte_miamipitt_251126.jpg
01:56
Pitt primed to knock off’ Miami at home
nbc_roto_bte_ohiostmichigan_251126.jpg
02:05
OSU has ‘massive chip on their shoulder’ vs. UM
nbc_roto_bte_georgiagtech_251126.jpg
01:29
Georgia’s offense could thrive vs. Georgia Tech
nbc_roto_bte_indianapurdue_251126.jpg
01:49
Can Mendoza improve Heisman odds vs. Purdue?
the_game_251125.jpg
05:04
A brief history of ‘The Game’ ahead of OSU-MICH
nbc_rtf_vandytenn_251125.jpg
02:06
Vandy has the edge against Tennessee in Week 14
pitt_mpx.jpg
02:52
Pitt has a good chance to upset Miami
nbc_rtf_osumichigan_251125.jpg
07:39
‘Everything is at stake’ for Ohio State, Michigan

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_251129.jpg
12:04
PL Update: Fulham stun Spurs, City survive Leeds
nbc_pl_frankintv_251129.jpg
04:40
Frank criticizes fans booing Vicario during loss
nbc_pl_totful_251129.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Fulham Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_totfulpostgame_251129.jpg
02:40
‘Very disappointing’ Spurs fall to Fulham at home
oly_aswgs_coppermountain_251129.jpg
06:51
Robinson earns giant slalom win at Copper Mountain
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251129.jpg
01:03
Kudus’ volley brings Spurs within one of Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251129.jpg
01:29
Wilson thumps Fulham 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251129.jpg
01:06
Tete’s deflected effort gives Fulham lead v. Spurs
nbc_pl_woltemadethiawintv_251129.jpg
02:29
Woltemade, Thiaw react to Newcastle’s win
nbc_pl_evenew_251129.jpg
13:15
Extended HLs: Everton v. Newcastle Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_evenewpostgame_251129.jpg
02:47
Is Barry good enough for Everton?
nbc_pl_guinesssocialsales_251129.jpg
01:15
‘Married for life!': PL fans discuss their fandom
nbc_rugby_walvrsa_251129.jpg
13:32
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: RSA 73, WAL 0
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251129.jpg
47
Dewsbury-Hall’s tidy finish puts Everton on board
nbc_pl_newgoal4_251129.jpg
01:54
Thiaw’s double gives Newcastle 4-0 lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_newgoal3_251129.jpg
01:36
Woltemade chips Pickford to put Newcastle 3-0 up
nbc_pl_newgoal2_251129.jpg
01:23
Miley doubles Newcastle’s advantage over Everton
nbc_pl_sunvbou_251129.jpg
10:57
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Bournemouth MWK 13
nbc_pl_leedsmc_251129.jpg
11:09
Extended HLs: Man City v. Leeds Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251129.jpg
53
Thiaw heads Newcastle in front of Everton
nbc_pl_brebur_251129.jpg
11:57
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Burnley Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_cookredcard_251129.jpg
02:07
Cook sent off in 96th minute against Sunderland
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251129.jpg
01:14
Foden drills Man City 3-2 ahead in 91st minute
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251129.jpg
01:27
Ouattara powers Brentford 3-1 up over Burnley
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251129.jpg
01:28
Thiago’s brace gives Brentford lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251129.jpg
01:52
Flemming’s penalty brings Burnley level
nbc_pl_bregoal1_251129.jpg
04:38
Thiago’s penalty fires Bees in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_sungoal3_251129.jpg
01:09
Brobbey heads Sunderland 3-2 in front of Cherries
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2V2_251129.jpg
02:06
Nmecha equalizes for Leeds against Manchester City
nbc_pl_sungoal2_251129.jpg
01:07
Traore blasts Sunderland level with Bournemouth