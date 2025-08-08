'Hammer' Colorado under 5.5 wins in 2025

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Red Sox at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 8
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Cubs at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 8
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Mets at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 8
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets
Brees: Saints embody city of New Orleans
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Red Sox at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 8
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Cubs at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 8
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Mets at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 8
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets
Brees: Saints embody city of New Orleans
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
'Hammer' Colorado under 5.5 wins in 2025
August 8, 2025 11:19 AM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell handicap the Colorado Buffaloes as they enter the 2025, where they both foresee roster turnover contributing to the Buffs falling short of 5.5 wins.
Related Videos
01:52
Nussmeier, Klubnik among best Heisman value bets
11:26
Schiano ‘here to win championships’ at Rutgers
15:47
Locksley: Terrapins ‘fortunate’ with new schedule
20:54
Who’s too high, too low in preseason coaches poll?
05:01
Deion reveals cancer diagnosis in ‘moving’ presser
06:38
CSC clears way for NIL collectives to pay athletes
04:57
Archie says grandson won’t declare for 2026 draft
02:28
Franklin among favorites to win Bear Bryant award
01:46
Is Utah the ‘best bet’ to win the Big 12?
10:28
How Odom plans to revive Purdue football
12:29
Braun: ‘Sky is the limit’ for Stone in our offense
01:59
ND’s Love ‘by far’ the best bet for Doak Walker
01:41
Target ASU to finish with under 8.5 wins in 2025
07:13
Foster ‘looking forward’ to Iamaleava coming home
07:21
Smith: ‘We want to be a place of development’
10:59
Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa’s QB room
13:31
Fleck: CFP ‘has to be expectation’ for Minnesota
10:23
Riley: USC ‘uniquely positioned’ to contend
01:57
Wait to bet Kansas State’s Big 12 odds, win total
10:31
Cignetti on why Indiana must ‘eliminate the noise’
01:50
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
11:25
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies
08:24
Fickell: Badgers must play complementary football
10:03
Nebraska’s Rhule: I ‘want [Raiola] to be himself’
10:33
Moore: ‘It’s awesome’ being 2-0 against Ohio State
13:14
Illinois coach Bielema: ‘Expectations are earned’
02:07
Anticipate FSU to get ‘back on track’ this season
01:53
How many ACC teams will qualify for the CFP?
05:08
Iamaleava reflects on transferring from Tennessee
10:07
Oregon’s Lanning: Big Ten is CFB’s best conference
Latest Clips
01:49
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
16:43
Brees: Saints embody city of New Orleans
02:00
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
04:34
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
03:20
The Dan Patrick Show crew tries smelling salts
02:14
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?
08:56
Scale of 1-10: Chances hold-ins last into season
09:23
Parsons, Cowboys have ‘philosophical difference’
05:20
Likelihood of Heyward getting a pay bump
14:29
The Route 2025
04:24
Williams responds to criticism from viral video
05:56
Gardner-Johnson expected to miss time with injury
10:42
Slater to miss season with torn patellar tendon
06:35
McVay provides update on Stafford’s condition
03:24
Milroe turns heads in first preseason game
12:57
Florio: ESPN-NFL deal is a ‘conflict of interest’
05:15
Could Giants add Winston to coaching staff?
04:11
Richardson injures finger in preseason opener
11:56
Hong builds record Day 1 all-around lead
07:08
Malone bounces back in New Orleans
09:36
Richard digs deep on Day 1 in New Orleans
07:53
‘So much’ on the line for playoff bubble players
11:35
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16
07:07
Scheffler finishes five back from lead in Memphis
07:21
Bhatia ‘not trying to force anything’, be at ease
02:24
Nedoroscik makes return on pommel horse
01:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
13:49
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
01:49
Fleetwood ‘hit well off the tee’ to be in control
17:14
MXoN Team USA shake up; SMX clinching scenarios
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue