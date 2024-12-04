 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
NFL Week 14 Optimal Flex Plays: You can trust Jameson Williams on his home turf
San Francisco 49ers v Buffalo Bills
Backfield Report: Isaac Guerendo enters league-winner conversation
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 14 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_dps_juansoto_241204.jpg
Should lack of global reach impact Soto’s terms?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_playersoftheyear_241204.jpg
Johnson, Warren lead top Big Ten players of 2024
B10BestofYear.jpg
OSU-Oregon headlines best Big Ten games of 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
NFL Week 14 Optimal Flex Plays: You can trust Jameson Williams on his home turf
San Francisco 49ers v Buffalo Bills
Backfield Report: Isaac Guerendo enters league-winner conversation
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 14 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_dps_juansoto_241204.jpg
Should lack of global reach impact Soto’s terms?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_playersoftheyear_241204.jpg
Johnson, Warren lead top Big Ten players of 2024
B10BestofYear.jpg
OSU-Oregon headlines best Big Ten games of 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top impact players: 2024 Big Ten Championship

December 4, 2024 07:35 AM
Pro Football Focus analyzes the Big Ten Championship featuring Penn State and Oregon, including the top offensive and defensive players to watch for both teams.