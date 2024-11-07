Stock Down: 'Pathways look narrow' for Big 12

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Minnesota at Illinois
Reunions, old wounds set to reopen between Minnesota and Rutgers
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Titans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Mitchell Oldenburg closeup.JPG
Mitchell Oldenburg signs with Beta Motorcycle team for 2025 Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_oht_thatsaserveep1_241107.jpg
Carlini gives Olympic expertise to next generation
nbc_edge_bte_dolphinsrams_241107.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: Dolphins vs. Rams, NFL Week 10
nbc_dps_warriorscelticsrecap_241107.jpg
Kerr does not regret benching Tatum in Olympics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Minnesota at Illinois
Reunions, old wounds set to reopen between Minnesota and Rutgers
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Titans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Mitchell Oldenburg closeup.JPG
Mitchell Oldenburg signs with Beta Motorcycle team for 2025 Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_oht_thatsaserveep1_241107.jpg
Carlini gives Olympic expertise to next generation
nbc_edge_bte_dolphinsrams_241107.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: Dolphins vs. Rams, NFL Week 10
nbc_dps_warriorscelticsrecap_241107.jpg
Kerr does not regret benching Tatum in Olympics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Stock Down: 'Pathways look narrow' for Big 12

November 7, 2024 01:00 PM
Following the first College Football Playoff rankings release, Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry explain why the Big 12 faces a difficult road to get two teams into the CFP.