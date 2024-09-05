Stock down: Clemson, Florida, LSU falling

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Will a Cinderella team impact NASCAR Cup playoffs? A look at the possibilities
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Ranking all 39 events of 2024 PGA Tour season, based on how compelling they were
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Stroud, Love feature in Berry’s Week 1 Loves
McLaurin, Hill could step up as Week 1 flexes
Berry not buying Purdy, Prescott in Week 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Will a Cinderella team impact NASCAR Cup playoffs? A look at the possibilities
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Ranking all 39 events of 2024 PGA Tour season, based on how compelling they were
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Stroud, Love feature in Berry’s Week 1 Loves
McLaurin, Hill could step up as Week 1 flexes
Berry not buying Purdy, Prescott in Week 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
CFB
Date
View All Scores
Watch Now
Stock down: Clemson, Florida, LSU falling
September 5, 2024 12:00 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry review the meltdowns from around college football in Week 1, including Clemson, Florida and LSU all suffering major losses.
Close Ad