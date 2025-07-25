 Skip navigation
Top News

Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Wyndham Championship 2025: Full field as players vie for FedExCup playoffs
Senior PGA Championship 2025 - Final Round
Padraig Harrington shoots bogey-free 66 to take one-shot lead at Senior Open
ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open 2025 - Round Two
Lottie Woad takes two-shot lead over Nelly Korda in pro debut at Women’s Scottish Open

Top Clips

junior_am_site.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_rtf_tonypetitti_250725.jpg
Unpacking Petitti’s comments on CFP format
NicoRTF.jpg
Takeaways from Big Ten media day interviews

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Expectations are high for Illinois in 2025

July 25, 2025 04:20 PM
Joshua Perry and Jordan Cornette break down why head coach Bret Bielema and Illinois are facing pressure after a strong 2024 has created high expectations in the Big Ten.

nbc_rtf_tonypetitti_250725.jpg
09:06
Unpacking Petitti’s comments on CFP format
NicoRTF.jpg
05:54
Takeaways from Big Ten media day interviews
nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
01:31
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
nbc_roto_illinoisfuturesv2_250725.jpg
01:53
Illinois ‘worth a flyer’ to make CFP in 2025
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250725.jpg
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
nbc_roto_bigtenwinlessv2_250724.jpg
02:15
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?
nbc_bte_bigtencfpteams_250723.jpg
02:15
How many Big Ten teams will make the CFP?
mpx_new.jpg
02:13
Target Penn State’s win total, fade title odds
nbc_bte_ohiost_250722.jpg
02:27
Wait to bet on Ohio State’s Big Ten title odds
IndianaBettingClip.jpg
01:55
Why is Indiana football expected to regress?
nbc_bte_bigten_250721.jpg
02:06
Who could win the Big Ten title with a tight race?
nbc_rtf_full_alabamaseason_250720.jpg
05:19
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
nbc_bte_texasamv2_250718.jpg
02:02
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025
nbc_bte_alabamafutures_250717.jpg
02:07
Alabama is ‘one of the tougher teams to handicap’
nbc_bte_texas_250716.jpg
02:03
Texas over 9.5 wins is a ‘great bet’ to make
nbc_bte_sec_250715.jpg
01:52
Longhorns the clear SEC Championship bet to make
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250710.jpg
06:46
Should College Football Playoff expand again?
nbc_rtf_bigtentitle_250710.jpg
04:53
Who will make 2025 Big Ten Championship Game?
nbc_rtf_bigtencoy_250710.jpg
06:25
Moore, Franklin lead Big Ten COTY predictions
nbc_rtf_opoydpoy_250710.jpg
04:18
Under-the-radar Big Ten OPOY, DPOY picks for 2025
nbc_rtf_bigtenstorylines_250710.jpg
03:17
What are the most interesting Big Ten storylines?
nbc_rtf_reinforcingrules_250701.jpg
08:29
How will revenue-sharing rules be enforced?
nbc_rtf_basicsofrevsharing_250701.jpg
09:32
Breaking down basics of NCAA revenue-sharing
nbc_cfb_altmyershortintv_250701.jpg
06:52
Illinois’ Altmyer on making SEC to Big Ten switch
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
11:43
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit
nbc_rtf_pac12mediadeal_250625.jpg
05:07
What new Pac-12 media deal means for conference

junior_am_site.jpg
10:14
Highlights: U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_roto_spencerjones_250725.jpg
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
02:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
nbc_btp_stage19_seg3v2_250725.jpg
04:10
Hard to pick who will win unpredictable Stage 20
nbc_roto_jesussanchez_250725.jpg
01:20
Big changes can yield hot second half for Sanchez
thumbagain.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Fever take down Aces, Storm rout Sky
nbc_roto_egbuka_250725.jpg
01:10
Egbuka draws rave reviews from Mayfield
nbc_roto_jamowilliams_250725.jpg
01:19
Williams expanding route tree under new Lions OC
nbc_roto_warren_250725.jpg
01:26
Johnson ousted, Steelers defer to veteran Warren
nbc_roto_joshnaylor_250725.jpg
01:58
Naylor’s production could drop after trade to SEA
nbc_btp_stage19_seg2_250725.jpg
08:08
Evaluating Vingegaard’s approach vs. Pogacar
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd2hl_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 2
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
07:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
05:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
nbc_pftpm_andrewberry_250725.jpg
03:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
nbc_pftpm_nicksaban_250725.jpg
04:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
PFTPMWilkinsnew.jpg
06:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
nbc_dps_christophermcdonaldinterview_250725.jpg
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250725.jpg
12:22
Henry doesn’t anticipate Saban returning to coach
nbc_dps_jimmygrahaminterview_250725.jpg
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
tdfstage19_250725.jpg
33:09
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19
nbc_cyc_winner_intrv_250525v2.jpg
02:50
Arensman ‘absolutely destroyed’ after Stage 19 win
cyclingstage19thumbnailvideo.jpg
11:05
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 19 finish
nbc_cyc_pogacar_intrv_250725.jpg
01:41
Pogačar on exhausting Stage 19: ‘Happy it’s over’
nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_aceslynx_250725.jpg
01:48
Lynx could expose struggling, inconsistent Aces
nbc_bte_wingsvalks_250725.jpg
01:31
Target the under in Valkyries vs. Wings matchup
nbc_bte_afcsouthbestbets_250725.jpg
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
nbc_cyc_milan_sprint_250725.jpg
02:34
Milan holds off Girmay, wins another TDF sprint