Reviewing the CFP projected bracket

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has surgery to repair labrum tear in shoulder after World Series injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
First 12-team College Football Playoff rankings: Oregon leads nation, Notre Dame rounds out top 10
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
NASCAR suspends 9 people from 3 teams, issues $600K in fines for actions at end of Martinsville race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Are Notre Dame ranked fairly in the CFP rankings?
Biggest surprises from CFP rankings
How ‘back’ is Mahomes in fantasy?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has surgery to repair labrum tear in shoulder after World Series injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
First 12-team College Football Playoff rankings: Oregon leads nation, Notre Dame rounds out top 10
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
NASCAR suspends 9 people from 3 teams, issues $600K in fines for actions at end of Martinsville race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Are Notre Dame ranked fairly in the CFP rankings?
Biggest surprises from CFP rankings
How ‘back’ is Mahomes in fantasy?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Reviewing the CFP projected bracket
November 5, 2024 09:15 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss their favorite projected matchups from the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue