MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
2025 MLB Home Run Derby: Newest confirmed competitors, previous winners
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 - Practice
Daniel Suarez will not return to Trackhouse Racing after 2025 season
Bill Zito
Panthers found a way to keep the core together, and Bill Zito says it was player-driven

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_pftnbc16years_250701.jpg
Celebrating PFT’s 16-year anniversary with NBC
nbc_pftpm_rodneyharrisonchargershof_250701.jpg
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
nbc_golf_rickieintvreax_250701.jpg
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

How will revenue-sharing rules be enforced?

July 1, 2025 12:59 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss the future of college sports with the dawn of the revenue-sharing era, examining how rules will be enforced as questions swirl.

nbc_rtf_basicsofrevsharing_250701.jpg
09:32
Breaking down basics of NCAA revenue sharing
nbc_cfb_altmyershortintv_250701.jpg
06:52
Illinois’ Altmyer on making SEC to Big Ten switch
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
11:43
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit
nbc_rtf_pac12mediadeal_250625.jpg
05:07
What new Pac-12 media deal means for conference
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250619.jpg
17:32
‘Everyone’s fighting’ over CFP expansion
nbc_rtf_cfpseeding_250605.jpg
18:43
Which conference benefits most from CFP changes?
nbc_rtf_housesettlement_250605.jpg
04:56
NCAAF’s revenue sharing era ‘is about to begin’
nbc_rtf_belichickupdate_250605.jpg
03:01
Inside meaning of June 1 in Belichick’s contract
nbc_rtf_acclawsuit_250605.jpg
09:16
ACC, Clemson, FSU kick the can down the road

nbc_pftpm_pftnbc16years_250701.jpg
02:07
Celebrating PFT’s 16-year anniversary with NBC
nbc_pftpm_rodneyharrisonchargershof_250701.jpg
01:18
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
nbc_golf_rickieintvreax_250701.jpg
10:43
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
nbc_dps_marksnbafreeagency_250701.jpg
13:46
Turner joining Bucks, LeBron speculation continues
nbc_roto_womenswimbledonwinnerv2_250701.jpg
02:11
Evaluating women’s outright winner at Wimbledon
napheesa_(2).jpg
01:37
How to bet on Clark, Collier in Fever-Lynx clash
nbc_roto_clubwc_250701.jpg
01:47
PSG the best bet to win FIFA Club World Cup
nbc_roto_menswimbledonwinner_250701.jpg
02:16
Wimbledon men’s final will be ‘all about’ Alcaraz
nbc_bte_tourdefrancewinner_250701.jpg
01:56
Pogacar’s Tour de France odds offer ‘real’ value
nbc_golf_austonkimtitleist_250701.JPG
01:00
Kim takes scientific approach marking golf ball
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
01:28
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
nbc_golf_macintyretitleist_250701.JPG
01:05
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
nbc_moto_t24deegan250_250630(2).jpg
06:48
Will Deegan go up to 450 for the final round?
nbc_moto_t24haidendeegan_250630(2).jpg
05:51
Villopoto: Deegan wins before the race starts
nbc_moto_t24goodoledays_250630.jpg
02:53
Villopoto ‘beat’ after Vet Weekend at Mammoth
nbc_oht_wnba_caitlinclarkallstarv2_250630.jpg
16:25
Is Clark being a WNBA All-Star captain fair?
nbc_oht_wnba_angelreese_250630.jpg
14:22
Reese surging toward WNBA All-Star nod
nbc_nas_junerank_250630.jpg
02:18
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
nbc_oht_newteamsapp_250630.jpg
14:37
WNBA adding teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philly
BTPClip.jpg
07:03
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF
nbc_oht_acesnews_250630.jpg
14:31
Aces acquire Smith in trade with Wings
nbc_golf_gc_lpgacompetition_250630.jpg
06:36
Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
01:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
nbc_roto_ww_250630.jpg
01:33
Ortiz, Rocker top Week 15 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_steer_250630.jpg
01:14
Expect Reds’ Steer to have ‘strong’ summer outings
JalenRamseyLeBatard.jpg
02:14
Ramsey traded to Steelers team in ‘win-now mode’
Untitled.png
01:57
Swiatek can ‘put it all together’ in Wimbledon
nbc_roto_robertv2_250630.jpg
01:27
Robert’s hamstring strain drops trade value
nbc_roto_chargers_250630.jpg
01:20
Chargers passing attack ‘won’t be stunted’ in 2025
nbc_roto_langford_250630.jpg
01:16
Rangers’ Haggerty a possible pickup for Langford