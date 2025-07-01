Skip navigation
2025 MLB Home Run Derby: Newest confirmed competitors, previous winners
Daniel Suarez will not return to Trackhouse Racing after 2025 season
Panthers found a way to keep the core together, and Bill Zito says it was player-driven
Celebrating PFT’s 16-year anniversary with NBC
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
2025 MLB Home Run Derby: Newest confirmed competitors, previous winners
Daniel Suarez will not return to Trackhouse Racing after 2025 season
Panthers found a way to keep the core together, and Bill Zito says it was player-driven
Celebrating PFT’s 16-year anniversary with NBC
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
How will revenue-sharing rules be enforced?
July 1, 2025 12:59 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss the future of college sports with the dawn of the revenue-sharing era, examining how rules will be enforced as questions swirl.
Related Videos
09:32
Breaking down basics of NCAA revenue sharing
06:52
Illinois’ Altmyer on making SEC to Big Ten switch
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
11:43
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit
05:07
What new Pac-12 media deal means for conference
17:32
‘Everyone’s fighting’ over CFP expansion
18:43
Which conference benefits most from CFP changes?
04:56
NCAAF’s revenue sharing era ‘is about to begin’
03:01
Inside meaning of June 1 in Belichick’s contract
09:16
ACC, Clemson, FSU kick the can down the road
Latest Clips
02:07
Celebrating PFT’s 16-year anniversary with NBC
01:18
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
10:43
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
13:46
Turner joining Bucks, LeBron speculation continues
02:11
Evaluating women’s outright winner at Wimbledon
01:37
How to bet on Clark, Collier in Fever-Lynx clash
01:47
PSG the best bet to win FIFA Club World Cup
02:16
Wimbledon men’s final will be ‘all about’ Alcaraz
01:56
Pogacar’s Tour de France odds offer ‘real’ value
01:00
Kim takes scientific approach marking golf ball
01:28
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
01:05
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
06:48
Will Deegan go up to 450 for the final round?
05:51
Villopoto: Deegan wins before the race starts
02:53
Villopoto ‘beat’ after Vet Weekend at Mammoth
16:25
Is Clark being a WNBA All-Star captain fair?
14:22
Reese surging toward WNBA All-Star nod
02:18
NASCAR June ranking: Elliott and Hamlin finish big
14:37
WNBA adding teams in Detroit, Cleveland and Philly
07:03
Pogacar vs. Vingegaard rivalry returns during TDF
14:31
Aces acquire Smith in trade with Wings
06:36
Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?
01:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
01:33
Ortiz, Rocker top Week 15 waiver-wire targets
01:14
Expect Reds’ Steer to have ‘strong’ summer outings
02:14
Ramsey traded to Steelers team in ‘win-now mode’
01:57
Swiatek can ‘put it all together’ in Wimbledon
01:27
Robert’s hamstring strain drops trade value
01:20
Chargers passing attack ‘won’t be stunted’ in 2025
01:16
Rangers’ Haggerty a possible pickup for Langford
