Indiana and Iowa put up dominant Week 9 showings

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Pressure builds at Martinsville on drivers seeking to make NASCAR Cup title race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Takeaways from Week 9 of College Football: Is Ole Miss a lock for the College Football Playoff?
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Top Clips
Iowa, Bernard lead top performances of Week 9
Bama rallies and avoids upset vs. South Carolina
Unpacking the ACC’s chaotic playoff picture
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Pressure builds at Martinsville on drivers seeking to make NASCAR Cup title race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Takeaways from Week 9 of College Football: Is Ole Miss a lock for the College Football Playoff?
Nicole Auerbach
,
Nicole Auerbach
,
Top Clips
Iowa, Bernard lead top performances of Week 9
Bama rallies and avoids upset vs. South Carolina
Unpacking the ACC’s chaotic playoff picture
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Indiana and Iowa put up dominant Week 9 showings
October 26, 2025 01:50 AM
Joshua Perry and Nicole Auerbach react to impressive games from Indiana, Iowa and Washington who dominated and made statements in the Big Ten.
Related Videos
02:10
Iowa, Bernard lead top performances of Week 9
01:50
Bama rallies and avoids upset vs. South Carolina
05:11
Unpacking the ACC’s chaotic playoff picture
02:48
Can Ole Miss be trusted down the stretch?
03:38
Vanderbilt continues to look like legit contender
45
Moore reflects on ‘complete win’ vs. MSU
08:00
Highlights: Michigan wears down Michigan State
56
Marshall rips off 56-yard TD vs. Michigan State
03:19
Marsh sets up Tullis’ touchdown vs. Michigan
48
Haynes scores second touchdown against MSU
45
Haynes extends Michigan’s lead vs. Michigan State
02:54
Analyzing Big Ten CFP contenders
01:41
Chiles powers in to get MSU on the board vs. UM
50
Underwood surges up left side for Michigan TD
01:45
Breaking down the CFB coaching carousel
02:32
Northwestern transfer QB Stone ‘worth the wait’
02:30
OSU’s Tate is a ‘first-round caliber prospect’
03:59
Michigan-Michigan State rivalry historical review
08:16
Minnesota, Cal, MSU and UCLA lead underdog picks
03:12
Is A&M in a better ‘mental headspace’ than LSU?
02:27
BYU vs. Iowa State is a ‘fascinating’ matchup
07:06
What would a loss to Arkansas mean for Freeze?
09:16
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt has a lot at stake
07:55
Are Love and Price the two best RBs in CFB?
11:24
Will Florida State, Wisconsin jobs open this year?
10:10
Did Florida go about firing Napier the right way?
02:17
College football Week 9 best bets: Cuse QB Collins
01:22
Run plays could determine Michigan-Mich. St.
06:36
Highlights: Love runs all over USC
14:31
Highlights: Notre Dame outlasts USC in South Bend
Latest Clips
06:16
Brennan looks impressive in Utah
04:50
Highlights: Boston helps Washington down Illinois
01:50
Highlights: Jokic, Nuggets dominate Suns
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
07:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies drop Pacers in blowout win
58
Brennan positioned to win first PGA Tour title
01:52
Highlights: 76ers hold off Hornets in thriller
10:00
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
01:57
Highlights: Thunder handle Hawks in road win
02:04
Highlights: Giddey, Jones lead Bulls past Magic
04:59
Highlights: Notre Dame ties with Robert Morris
07:25
Walsh overwhelms for convincing 200m IM victory
06:46
Hobson nets triple crown with 200m freestyle win
05:59
Douglass’ sub-50 sets world record in 100m free
08:00
Corbeau ends Toronto World Cup with triple crown
06:43
Kos unstoppable in remarkable 100m backstroke win
07:29
McKeown shines, sets 200m backstroke world record
05:02
Walsh runs away with 100m butterfly in Toronto
07:03
Pallister shatters 800m freestyle world record
02:05
Liverpool must face ‘reality’ of their situation
06:07
Casas finishes Toronto World Cup with 400m IM win
02:57
Slot reflects on ‘disappointing performance’
06:34
PL Update: Brentford add to Liverpool’s misery
11:26
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Liverpool Matchweek 9
55
Liverpool stumble, lose fourth-straight PL match
01:05
Salah’s strike gives Liverpool late hope
05:37
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford 3-1 lead
01:07
Kerkez gives Liverpool lifeline against Brentford
01:06
Schade slots home Brentford’s second v. Liverpool
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue