Stock Up: ACC's Miami, SMU rising

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Titans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Mitchell Oldenburg closeup.JPG
Mitchell Oldenburg signs with Beta Motorcycle team for 2025 Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Long: Before the NBA championships and Olympic gold medals, there was racing for Michael Jordan

Top Clips

nbc_oht_thatsaserveep1_241107.jpg
Carlini gives Olympic expertise to next generation
nbc_edge_bte_lionstexans_241107.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: Lions vs. Texans, NFL Week 10
nbc_rtf_bamalsu_241107.jpg
What to expect as Alabama takes on LSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Titans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Mitchell Oldenburg closeup.JPG
Mitchell Oldenburg signs with Beta Motorcycle team for 2025 Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Long: Before the NBA championships and Olympic gold medals, there was racing for Michael Jordan

Top Clips

nbc_oht_thatsaserveep1_241107.jpg
Carlini gives Olympic expertise to next generation
nbc_edge_bte_lionstexans_241107.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: Lions vs. Texans, NFL Week 10
nbc_rtf_bamalsu_241107.jpg
What to expect as Alabama takes on LSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Stock Up: ACC's Miami, SMU rising

November 7, 2024 01:00 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry highlight the teams that are trending upwards following Week 10 in college football, including Miami and SMU.