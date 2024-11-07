 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241107.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight: Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 10 NFL schedule
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Illinois
Reunions, old wounds set to reopen between Minnesota and Rutgers
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Titans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_oht_thatsaserveep1_241107.jpg
Carlini gives Olympic expertise to next generation
nbc_rtf_coloradotxtech_241107.jpg
Eyes on Hunter, Colorado as they face Texas Tech
nbc_edge_bte_dolphinsrams_241107.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: Dolphins vs. Rams, NFL Week 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241107.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight: Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 10 NFL schedule
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Illinois
Reunions, old wounds set to reopen between Minnesota and Rutgers
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Titans vs. Chargers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_oht_thatsaserveep1_241107.jpg
Carlini gives Olympic expertise to next generation
nbc_rtf_coloradotxtech_241107.jpg
Eyes on Hunter, Colorado as they face Texas Tech
nbc_edge_bte_dolphinsrams_241107.jpg
Bet It In A Minute: Dolphins vs. Rams, NFL Week 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Michigan faces 'difficult' task vs. Indiana

November 7, 2024 01:55 PM
Ahead of the Week 11 matchup between Michigan and Indiana, Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss whether Michigan can pull off the upset in Bloomington.