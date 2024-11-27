 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley counsels some South Carolina fans to keep calm after No. 4 Gamecocks’ 1st loss in two seasons
Jayden Maiava
USC looks to upset No. 5 Notre Dame, deny surging Irish a home game in CFP
Kurtis Rourke
No. 10 Indiana tries to rebound from 1st loss and take shot at Big Ten title game by beating Purdue

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rbs_brandonmiller_241127.jpg
‘All systems go’ for Hornets’ Miller in fantasy
nbc_edge_rbs_oganouby_241127.jpg
Can Knicks’ OG Anunoby maintain elite production?
nbc_dps_ryanfitzpatrickinterview_241127.jpg
Fitzpatrick: Packers are ‘sleeper team’ in the NFC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley counsels some South Carolina fans to keep calm after No. 4 Gamecocks’ 1st loss in two seasons
Jayden Maiava
USC looks to upset No. 5 Notre Dame, deny surging Irish a home game in CFP
Kurtis Rourke
No. 10 Indiana tries to rebound from 1st loss and take shot at Big Ten title game by beating Purdue

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rbs_brandonmiller_241127.jpg
‘All systems go’ for Hornets’ Miller in fantasy
nbc_edge_rbs_oganouby_241127.jpg
Can Knicks’ OG Anunoby maintain elite production?
nbc_dps_ryanfitzpatrickinterview_241127.jpg
Fitzpatrick: Packers are ‘sleeper team’ in the NFC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'No way' OSU loses with stakes so high vs. UMich

November 27, 2024 01:15 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry think 21 points could be a generous spread, but they can't see any way Ohio State fails to snap its three-game losing streak to Michigan in Week 14.