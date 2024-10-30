 Skip navigation
Ross Colton
Avalanche deal with another injury with team’s leading scorer Ross Colton sidelined by a broken foot
Will Venable
Reports: White Sox hire Will Venable as manager
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Practice
Little time for Ryan Blaney to dwell on Homestead finish with ‘massive’ race at Martinsville next

Ohio State-Penn State comes down to 'legacies'
Ohio State-Penn State comes down to ‘legacies’
nbc_rtf_week10ugauf_241030.jpg
What a win over Georgia would mean for Florida
Scott stays centered as an NBA referee
Scott stays centered as an NBA referee

Big Ten power rankings entering Week 10

October 30, 2024 02:20 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss their Big Ten power rankings, including Oregon, Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State and Minnesota.