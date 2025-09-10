 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
LA28 Olympic diving set for Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
Ryder Lyons.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Folsom High School Quarterback Ryder Lyons
Vlad Dyakonov.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Folsom High School Offensive Lineman Vlad Dyakonov

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_oklahomamichigan_250910.jpg
Mateer and Oklahoma impress in win over Michigan
nbc_rtf_big12officials_250910.jpg
Big 12 pulls officiating crew after mistake
nbc_rtf_fuentecfpadvisor_250910.jpg
Fuente lands new role with CFP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Leavitt, ASU ‘disappointing’ in loss to MSU

September 10, 2025 06:49 PM
Joshua Perry and Nicole Auerbach discuss Arizona State’s “brutal” loss to Mississippi State in Week 2 while also evaluating the Bulldogs’ improved outlook under second-year coach Jeff Lebby.

nbc_rtf_oklahomamichigan_250910.jpg
06:22
Mateer and Oklahoma impress in win over Michigan
nbc_rtf_big12officials_250910.jpg
02:16
Big 12 pulls officiating crew after mistake
nbc_rtf_fuentecfpadvisor_250910.jpg
02:21
Fuente lands new role with CFP
sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_dennissutton_250910.jpg
02:23
Dennis-Sutton has been a ‘game-wrecker’ for PSU
OhioPlayerprop.jpg
01:56
Claiborne, Navarro props top CFB Week 3 best bets
nbc_bte_georgia_tenn_250910.jpg
02:12
Is Georgia on upset watch against Tennessee?
nbc_pff_notredametexasam_250909.jpg
01:21
Analyzing Texas A&M’s OL vs. Notre Dame’s defense
nbc_pff_ohiovsohiostate_250909.jpg
01:20
Top impact players: Ohio vs. Ohio State
BCvsMSUHLsMPX.jpg
10:37
Highlights: MSU defeats BC in overtime thriller
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250906.jpg
02:26
Golesh, Aranda headline top coach performances
nbc_cfb_iowaiowastlitesv2_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Iowa State wins rivalry game vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_grambosulites_250906.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Grambling State
nbc_rtf_oregonandothers_250906.jpg
06:01
Mizzou, Illinois, Baylor answer questions
nbc_rtf_responsegames_250906.jpg
06:33
PSU, Clemson unimpressive in sluggish performances
nbc_cfb_2ot_end_250906.jpg
01:19
Chiles scores OT TD, throws game-winner vs. BC
LonerganHLs.jpg
02:48
HLs: Lonergan throws four TDs vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_msu_aidan_intrv_250906.jpg
01:12
Chiles ‘so proud’ of MSU after OT win vs. BC
nbc_cfb_msu_coach_Intrv_250906.jpg
01:08
Smith discusses OT win vs. Boston College
nbc_rtf_texasresponse_250906.jpg
03:04
Arch bounces back with ‘huge improvement’ in WK 2
nbc_cfb_bc_td_2pt_250906.jpg
34
Richard scores in OT but BC fails two-point try
nbc_cfb_bc_ot_td_250906.jpg
44
Franklin’s OT touchdown evens it up for BC
nbc_cfb_msu_ot_td_250906.jpg
51
Chiles tosses fourth TD of game vs. Boston College
nbc_rtf_flordiausf_250906.jpg
02:51
Florida falls to USF in ‘true shocker’
nbc_cfb_msu_td3_250906v2.jpg
53
Chiles hits Marsh for huge TD vs. Boston College
nbc_cfb_bc_td3_250906.jpg
50
Lonergan hits Harris for third TD of first half
nbc_cfb_msu_td2_250906.jpg
49
Masunas evens things up for Michigan State
nbc_cfb_bc_td2_250906.jpg
48
Skeete scores BC’s second TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_cfb_bc_td1_250906.jpg
57
Lonergan finds Richard for BC TD vs. MSU
nbc_cfb_mich_td1_250906v2.jpg
58
Marsh muscles into end zone vs. Boston College
MiamiOhioRutgersHLs.jpg
05:50
Highlights: Rutgers handles Miami (Ohio)

nbc_rtf_sarkarchmanning_250910.jpg
04:02
Sarkisian dismisses questions about Arch’s health
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_250910.jpg
05:16
How will Florida and USF respond after Week 2?
nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
05:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
01:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
nbc_golf_tfrcnyathletes_250910.jpg
55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
nbc_csu_rookieofweekep2_250909.jpg
04:31
Top rookies from Week 1: Egbuka, Warren, Membou
nbc_csu_draftkingsep2v2_250909.jpg
02:21
Risers, fallers in NFL OROY market after Week 1
nbc_csu_morelikelyep2_250909.jpg
10:39
Week 2 predictions: Rodgers, Mahomes, Bills-Jets
nbc_golf_yanawilson_250910.jpg
04:59
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_larrynelson_250910.jpg
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
nbc_golf_scottieryder_250910.jpg
08:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
nbc_roto_phillies_250910.jpg
01:34
Phillies lose top players Turner, Bohm to injuries
nbc_roto_turner_250910.jpg
01:20
Cubs put Tucker on injured list with calf strain
nbc_roto_early_250910.jpg
01:27
Red Sox starting pitcher Early excels in MLB debut
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250910.jpg
05:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
09:13
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodryderpicks_250910.jpg
10:01
Predicting 2025 Ryder Cup pairings for U.S. team
nbc_roto_drakelondon_250910.jpg
01:16
Trust London’s ‘monstrous’ target share in Week 2
nbc_roto_eklerinjury_250910.jpg
01:02
Ekeler injury boosts Croskey-Merritt fantasy stock
nbc_roto_watsonextension_250910.jpg
01:19
Watson extension a ‘vote of confidence’ from GB
nbc_golf_woodland_250910.jpg
08:59
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
foh_final_round.jpg
07:16
HL: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Final Round
nbc_dps_davidcarrinterview_250911.jpg
17:31
Carr: Colts’ Jones ‘looked like Peyton’ in Week 1
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250911.jpg
16:51
Breaking down Williams’ struggles vs. Vikings
nbc_ffhh_henderson_250910.jpg
03:40
When will Henderson overtake Stevenson in NE?
nbc_ffhh_jeanty_250910.jpg
06:57
Hampton, Jeanty trending up after slow Week 1
nbc_ffhh_openclosete_250910.jpg
06:14
Andrews managers should ‘make other plans’ at TE
nbc_cyc_lv25stg17_250910.jpg
38:45
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 17