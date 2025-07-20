 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
What players are saying about Scottie Scheffler’s Tiger Woods-like dominance
The 153rd Open - Day Four_LargeImage_m370408.jpg
Harris English, Chris Gotterup defy expectations with top-3 finishes at The Open
Syndication: Desert Sun
Venus Williams is back in tennis and wishes Serena would come out of retirement to join the fun

Top Clips

nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250720.jpg
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250720.jpg
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250720.jpg
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?

July 20, 2025 02:29 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Ben Portnoy discuss where Alabama stands with head coach Kalen DeBoer, where the fan-base stands and how the franchise will do in a post Nick Saban world.

nbc_bte_texasamv2_250718.jpg
02:02
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025
nbc_bte_alabamafutures_250717.jpg
02:07
Alabama is ‘one of the tougher teams to handicap’
nbc_bte_texas_250716.jpg
02:03
Texas over 9.5 wins is a ‘great bet’ to make
nbc_bte_sec_250715.jpg
01:52
Longhorns the clear SEC Championship bet to make
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250710.jpg
06:46
Should College Football Playoff expand again?
nbc_rtf_bigtentitle_250710.jpg
04:53
Who will make 2025 Big Ten Championship Game?
nbc_rtf_bigtencoy_250710.jpg
06:25
Moore, Franklin lead Big Ten COTY predictions
nbc_rtf_opoydpoy_250710.jpg
04:18
Under-the-radar Big Ten OPOY, DPOY picks for 2025
nbc_rtf_bigtenstorylines_250710.jpg
03:17
What are the most interesting Big Ten storylines?
nbc_rtf_reinforcingrules_250701.jpg
08:29
How will revenue-sharing rules be enforced?
nbc_rtf_basicsofrevsharing_250701.jpg
09:32
Breaking down basics of NCAA revenue-sharing
nbc_cfb_altmyershortintv_250701.jpg
06:52
Illinois’ Altmyer on making SEC to Big Ten switch
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_rtf_miamiwisco_250625.jpg
11:43
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit
nbc_rtf_pac12mediadeal_250625.jpg
05:07
What new Pac-12 media deal means for conference

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250720.jpg
06:07
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250720.jpg
20:34
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250720.jpg
05:54
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
04:23
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
01:49
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
nbc_golf_dechambeau18_250720.jpg
41
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64
nbc_cyc_tdfst15finish_250720.jpg
06:05
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 15 finish
nbc_golf_dechambeauintv_250720.jpg
01:20
DeChambeau: Open turnaround inspired by my family
nbc_golf_theopenearlyfinalrdhl_250720.jpg
08:23
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Final Round
oly_wpm_worlds_usasrb_250720.jpg
10:01
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo falls to Serbia
nbc_golf_theopenloweryintvv2_250720.jpg
04:04
Lowry reflects on emotional 2025 Open Championship
nbc_golf_lowerybirdie6_250720.jpg
01:10
Lowry delivers on epic 183-yard birdie on No. 4
Pease_raw.jpg
03:53
Pease narrowly edges out Rose for US Classic win
nbc_golf_barracudachampionshipv2_250719.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
nbc_moto_washougal_driverssaid_250719.jpg
12:12
What riders said after Washougal Motocross
jo_shimoda.jpg
05:35
Shimoda denies Deegan of Washougal three-peat
sexton_washougal.jpg
12:43
Sexton hands Jett first overall loss of MX season
nbc_moto_washougal_marchbanksintv_250719.jpg
01:29
Marchbanks earns first-career MX podium in Round 8
nbc_moto_washougal_deeganintv_250719.jpg
41
Deegan secures ‘good points day’ at Washougal
nbc_moto_washougal_schimodaintv_250719.jpg
57
Shimoda: Washougal win ‘means a lot’ for team
nbc_moto_washougal_250719.jpg
24:56
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 8, Washougal
nbc_nas_xfinitydover_250719.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Dover on The CW
nbc_moto_washougal_tomacintv_250719.jpg
01:13
‘Huge gains’ for Tomac at Washougal
nbc_moto_washougal_jlawrenceintv_250719.jpg
01:51
Jett after loss: Washougal ‘just isn’t my track’
nbc_moto_washougal_sextonintv_250719.jpg
01:36
Sexton: ‘Feels really good’ to win Washougal
nbc_horse_haskellstakes_250719.jpg
06:45
Journalism surges ahead to win Haskell Stakes
girls_junior_for_mpx.jpg
08:50
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship 2025, Finals
scottiegreatestever.jpg
01:28
Scheffler increases lead at The Open Championship
nbc_golf_rorysegmentv2_250719.jpg
12:05
HLs: McIlroy rides crowd to 66 on Open moving day
nbc_golf_gcminipodv3_250719.jpg
17:03
Open Saturday: Can Rory stop Scottie coronation?