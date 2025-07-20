Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
What players are saying about Scottie Scheffler’s Tiger Woods-like dominance
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Harris English, Chris Gotterup defy expectations with top-3 finishes at The Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Venus Williams is back in tennis and wishes Serena would come out of retirement to join the fun
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
What players are saying about Scottie Scheffler’s Tiger Woods-like dominance
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Harris English, Chris Gotterup defy expectations with top-3 finishes at The Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Venus Williams is back in tennis and wishes Serena would come out of retirement to join the fun
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
July 20, 2025 02:29 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Ben Portnoy discuss where Alabama stands with head coach Kalen DeBoer, where the fan-base stands and how the franchise will do in a post Nick Saban world.
Related Videos
02:02
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025
02:07
Alabama is ‘one of the tougher teams to handicap’
02:03
Texas over 9.5 wins is a ‘great bet’ to make
01:52
Longhorns the clear SEC Championship bet to make
06:46
Should College Football Playoff expand again?
04:53
Who will make 2025 Big Ten Championship Game?
06:25
Moore, Franklin lead Big Ten COTY predictions
04:18
Under-the-radar Big Ten OPOY, DPOY picks for 2025
03:17
What are the most interesting Big Ten storylines?
08:29
How will revenue-sharing rules be enforced?
09:32
Breaking down basics of NCAA revenue-sharing
06:52
Illinois’ Altmyer on making SEC to Big Ten switch
02:07
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
02:44
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
11:43
Inside Wisconsin v. Miami tampering lawsuit
05:07
What new Pac-12 media deal means for conference
Latest Clips
06:07
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
20:34
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
05:54
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
04:23
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
01:49
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
41
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64
06:05
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 15 finish
01:20
DeChambeau: Open turnaround inspired by my family
08:23
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Final Round
10:01
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo falls to Serbia
04:04
Lowry reflects on emotional 2025 Open Championship
01:10
Lowry delivers on epic 183-yard birdie on No. 4
03:53
Pease narrowly edges out Rose for US Classic win
10:34
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
12:12
What riders said after Washougal Motocross
05:35
Shimoda denies Deegan of Washougal three-peat
12:43
Sexton hands Jett first overall loss of MX season
01:29
Marchbanks earns first-career MX podium in Round 8
41
Deegan secures ‘good points day’ at Washougal
57
Shimoda: Washougal win ‘means a lot’ for team
24:56
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 8, Washougal
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Dover on The CW
01:13
‘Huge gains’ for Tomac at Washougal
01:51
Jett after loss: Washougal ‘just isn’t my track’
01:36
Sexton: ‘Feels really good’ to win Washougal
06:45
Journalism surges ahead to win Haskell Stakes
08:50
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship 2025, Finals
01:28
Scheffler increases lead at The Open Championship
12:05
HLs: McIlroy rides crowd to 66 on Open moving day
17:03
Open Saturday: Can Rory stop Scottie coronation?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue