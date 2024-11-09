 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dillon Curtis 01.jpg
Kicker Dillon Curtis Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
J'Zavien Currence 01.jpg
Defensive Back J’Zavien Currence Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Kiotti Armstrong 01.jpg
Tight End Kiotti Armstrong Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_241109.jpg
O’Riley’s stunner puts Brighton ahead of Man City
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_241109.jpg
Joao Pedro ties it for Brighton v. Man City
nbc_cfb_minntdmajor_241109.jpg
Brosmer connects with Major for wide-open TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dillon Curtis 01.jpg
Kicker Dillon Curtis Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
J'Zavien Currence 01.jpg
Defensive Back J’Zavien Currence Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Kiotti Armstrong 01.jpg
Tight End Kiotti Armstrong Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal2_241109.jpg
O’Riley’s stunner puts Brighton ahead of Man City
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_241109.jpg
Joao Pedro ties it for Brighton v. Man City
nbc_cfb_minntdmajor_241109.jpg
Brosmer connects with Major for wide-open TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Miller scores second TD of game to take lead

November 9, 2024 01:13 PM
Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis fires a 17-yard strike to Dymere Miller, who is able to find separation and haul in his second score of the game vs. Minnesota.