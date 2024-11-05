 Skip navigation
Aflac Oui-Play: USC v Ole Miss
No. 3 USC hits two late free throws to beat Ole Miss 68-66 in Paris
NCAA Football: South Carolina at Alabama
Alabama receiver/return man Cole Adams out for season with injury
Rolex Paris Masters 2024 - Day 7
Zverev dispatches Humbert in straight sets to win Paris Masters

nbc_cbb_lehighnorthwest_collinsintv_241104.jpg
Collins: Defense must be NU’s calling card
nbc_cbb_big10preview_v2_241104.jpg
Analyzing top of Big Ten entering 2024-25 season
nbc_pl_silvaintv_v2_241104.jpg
Silva: Fulham ‘deserved three points’ v. Brentford

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Aflac Oui-Play: USC v Ole Miss
No. 3 USC hits two late free throws to beat Ole Miss 68-66 in Paris
NCAA Football: South Carolina at Alabama
Alabama receiver/return man Cole Adams out for season with injury
Rolex Paris Masters 2024 - Day 7
Zverev dispatches Humbert in straight sets to win Paris Masters

nbc_cbb_lehighnorthwest_collinsintv_241104.jpg
Collins: Defense must be NU’s calling card
nbc_cbb_big10preview_v2_241104.jpg
Analyzing top of Big Ten entering 2024-25 season
nbc_pl_silvaintv_v2_241104.jpg
Silva: Fulham ‘deserved three points’ v. Brentford

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Huskies' Bruener is 'heart and soul' of Washington

November 4, 2024 09:09 PM
Connor Rogers looks at film of Washington linebacker Carson Bruener and breaks down how he has been a star for the Huskies in his senior year.