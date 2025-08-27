 Skip navigation
Ryan Helsley
Struggling reliever Ryan Helsley booed off Citi Field mound after latest meltdown with Mets
Minnesota Twins v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Reds at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 27
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff’s 1st match with a new serve coach at the U.S. Open is a struggle but also a win

Top Clips

nbc_roto_pablobusta_250827.jpg
US Open best bets: Shelton vs. Carreño Busta
nbc_roto_dpoy_250827.jpg
DPOY best bets ahead of Week 1: Watt, Anderson Jr.
nbc_roto_commandersfutures_250827.jpg
Commanders a ‘realistic’ preseason Super Bowl bet

Watch Now

Illinois' top impact players vs. Western Illinois

August 27, 2025 08:19 AM
Pro Football Focus breaks down key players for the Illinois Fighting Illini as they take on the Western Illinois in Week 1, featuring start QB Luke Altmyer.

nbc_pff_michigannewmexico_250826.jpg
02:04
Top impact players: New Mexico vs. Michigan
nbc_roto_stanfordhawaii_250822.jpg
01:39
Hawaii the bet over Stanford to open season
nbc_rtf_cfptweaksv2_250821.jpg
05:55
College Football Playoff adjusts metrics for 2025
UNLVpreview.jpg
05:16
Who are the Group of 6 teams to watch this season?
nbc_rtf_big12hotseatandpicks_250821.jpg
10:35
ASU, Leavitt lead Big 12 champion, award picks
TxesTecchQuestions.jpg
13:52
‘Chaotic energy’ will dominate Big 12
TexasQuestions.jpg
12:04
Analyzing biggest SEC questions of 2025
nbc_rtf_seccontenders_250821.jpg
10:53
2025 is the ‘year of the quarterback’ in the SEC
nbc_rtf_archandarchie_250821.jpg
01:44
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
nbc_rtf_cjcarr_250821.jpg
02:08
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
nbc_roto_fresnokansas_250821.jpg
01:40
Betting Fresno State vs. Kansas in Week 0
nbc_roto_iowastatekansas_v2_250820.jpg
01:55
Iowa State-Kansas State ‘sets the tempo’ in Big 12
nbc_roto_floridafutures_250820.jpg
01:46
Florida will get better CFP odds after tough games
iowa.jpg
01:52
Get excited about Iowa’s CFP odds
nbc_roto_michiganfutures_250818.jpg
01:45
Favorable schedule boosts Michigan’s CFP outlook
Stalions_raw.jpg
05:10
Did Stalions’ actions worsen punishment from NCAA?
Vacated_wins_raw.jpg
03:03
Should any of Michigan’s wins have been vacated?
RTF_penalties_raw.jpg
08:17
Michigan dealt estimated $20 million fine by NCAA
BelichickRTFACC.jpg
09:36
What are the biggest ACC storylines this season?
nbc_rtf_jimbogruden_250814.jpg
02:48
What to make of Fisher, Gruden’s proclamations
nbc_rtf_notredamepreview_250814.jpg
05:25
Expect another ‘well-rounded’ Notre Dame team
nbc_rtf_accpicks_250814.jpg
09:24
Can anyone chase down Clemson in ACC?
nbc_rtf_coacheshotseat_250814.jpg
08:17
Are any Big Ten coaches on the hot seat?
nbc_rtf_bigtenpicks_250814.jpg
12:07
Questions still surround Penn State and Ohio State
nbc_rtf_preseasonappoll_250814.jpg
04:03
Do Texas, Penn State deserve love from AP poll?
nbc_bte_army_250814.jpg
01:34
Army ‘replacing a lot of production’ in 2025
nbc_bte_navy_250813.jpg
01:36
Navy worth a ‘sprinkle’ to win American Conference
wazzu.jpg
01:44
WSU’s travel will cause ‘growing pains’
nbc_roto_heisman_250811.jpg
01:56
Salter, Iamaleava lead Heisman Trophy longshots
nbc_roto_syracuse_250811.jpg
01:40
Bet under for Syracuse, facing SEC-filled schedule

nbc_roto_dpoy_250827.jpg
02:14
DPOY best bets ahead of Week 1: Watt, Anderson Jr.
nbc_roto_commandersfutures_250827.jpg
02:10
Commanders a ‘realistic’ preseason Super Bowl bet
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
08:46
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
15:37
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
thomas.jpg
02:45
Highlights: Thomas notches seventh triple-double
aja_and_angel.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Aces top Sky for 11th-straight win
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
02:40
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released
nbc_pft_deshaun_watson_browns_250827.jpg
05:14
Browns’ options for handling Watson
nbc_pft_dillion_sanders_qb_250827.jpg
04:40
Gabriel edges Shedeur to back up Flacco
nbc_pft_desmond_watson_closed_250827.jpg
02:27
Bucs are not closing the door on Watson
nbc_pft_shilo_saunders_buc_250827.jpg
02:31
Buccaneers release Shilo
nbc_pft_kyle_trask_bucs_250827.jpg
08:49
‘Unfortunate’ Trask hasn’t had true chance in NFL
nbc_pft_traviskelcetaylorswift_250827.jpg
06:47
Kelce, Swift announce their engagement
nbc_pft_shough_250827.jpg
09:28
What Rattler starting means for Shough
nbc_pft_nflonlaborday_250827.jpg
08:38
Florio: NFL on Labor Day weekend is ‘inevitable’
nbc_pft_SpencerRattler_250827.jpg
12:12
Expectations for Saints with Rattler starting
nbc_simms_kcwintotal_250826.jpg
06:34
Win total predictions for 2025: Chiefs
nbc_simms_denwintotal_250826.jpg
07:21
Win total predictions for 2025: Broncos
nbc_csu_arzcards_250826.jpg
04:17
Win total predictions for 2025: Cardinals
nbc_csu_laramsv2_250826.jpg
03:37
Win total predictions for 2025: Rams
nbc_simms_lvwintotal_250826.jpg
04:41
Win total predictions for 2025: Raiders
nbc_simms_lacwintotal_250826.jpg
05:30
Win total predictions for 2025: Chargers
nbc_csu_seahawksV3_250826.jpg
03:27
Win total predictions for 2025: Seahawks
nbc_csu_nfcw49ers_250826.jpg
06:06
Win total predictions for 2025: 49ers
nbc_simms_draftkingswest_250826.jpg
02:28
Nix can finish with AFC West’s most passing yards
deega_budds_creek_bm.jpg
08:47
Pro Motocross 2025: Budds Creek biggest moments
nbc_plp_netbusters_250826.jpg
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robsevebhav2_250826.jpg
07:58
Everton’s performance capped off ‘brilliant day’
nbc_dps_bendinucciinterview_250826.jpg
09:50
DiNucci ‘numb’ after being cut for a seventh time
nbc_pl_2robarsenalleedsv2_250826.jpg
13:45
Gyokeres leads a ‘stacked’ Arsenal attack