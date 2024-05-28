 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
NCAA Championship: Quarterfinal matchups, starting times
NCAA D1 Men's Golf Championship
Hiroshi Tai wins NCAA men’s individual title, helps Georgia Tech advance
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kyle Larson on his Indy 500 experience – ‘Race Day just sucked. I didn’t enjoy any of it.’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_ncaamensreact_240527.jpg
Tai wins ‘tough’ Men’s Golf Indiv. Championship
nbc_golf_gc_quarterfinals_240527.jpg
Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals to be ‘fascinating’
nbc_golf_gc_hiroshitaiintv_240527.jpg
Tai reflects on winning NCAA Indiv. Championship

Watch Now

HLs: NCAA Men's Individual National Championship

May 27, 2024 09:55 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from the 2024 NCAA Men's Individual National Championship.