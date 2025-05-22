 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
Stars score 3 PP goals in 5 1/2 minutes early in 3rd, rally to beat Oilers 6-3 in Game 1
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Northwestern upsets Stanford, wins first women’s golf national championship
MLB: Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
Two-time All-Star infielder Jean Segura retires after 12-year major league career

Top Clips

nbc_golf_northwesternwinv2_250521.jpg
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
nbc_golf_teamintv_250521.jpg
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
nbc_golf_stanfordreax_250521.jpg
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
Stars score 3 PP goals in 5 1/2 minutes early in 3rd, rally to beat Oilers 6-3 in Game 1
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Northwestern upsets Stanford, wins first women’s golf national championship
MLB: Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
Two-time All-Star infielder Jean Segura retires after 12-year major league career

Top Clips

nbc_golf_northwesternwinv2_250521.jpg
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
nbc_golf_teamintv_250521.jpg
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
nbc_golf_stanfordreax_250521.jpg
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: NCAA Women's Team Match Play, Final

May 21, 2025 10:34 PM
Watch the best shots from the final round of team match play for the NCAA Women's National Championship.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_northwesternwinv2_250521.jpg
02:27
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
nbc_golf_teamintv_250521.jpg
06:08
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
nbc_golf_stanfordreax_250521.jpg
02:50
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
nbc_nas_kurtmoments_250521.jpg
11:37
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
04:21
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
01:18
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
nbc_golf_gtandyweitz_250521.jpg
18:52
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
nbc_golf_gtscheffler_250521.jpg
06:50
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
nbc_roto_tushpush_250521.jpg
01:00
Hurts will continue to benefit from tush push
nbc_roto_flagfootball_250521.jpg
01:14
Will NFL stars join Olympic flag football roster?
nbc_roto_titansrbs_250521.jpg
01:18
Titans’ Callahan hints at three-way RB rotation
nbc_roto_crews_250521.jpg
01:46
What Crews’ MRI means for Hassell III’s outlook
nbc_golf_rorydriver_250521.jpg
05:36
PGA Championship shined light on driver testing
nbc_roto_willwarren_250521.jpg
01:28
Warren should be rostered and started in fantasy
nbc_roto_strider_250521.jpg
01:35
Strider needs time to return to fantasy stardom
nbc_rtf_harbaughmeyer_250521.jpg
05:45
Butt, Perry reflect on playing for Harbaugh, Meyer
nbc_rtf_mooresuspension_250521.jpg
04:06
How a self-imposed suspension works against UMich
nbc_roto_jaredjones_250521.jpg
01:20
Pirates’ Jones undergoing season-ending surgery
nbc_rtf_bigtenspring_250521.jpg
16:06
Big Ten storylines: Illinois, PSU push forward
nbc_rtf_underwood_250521.jpg
06:32
Realistic expectations for Michigan QB Underwood
nbc_csu_readyrookie_250521.jpg
05:47
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Ready Rookie’
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250521.jpg
07:07
Commissioners meet to discuss CFP expansion
nbc_dls_internationalsuperbowl_250521.jpg
03:27
International Super Bowl would require huge ‘lift’
nbc_rtf_belichickcleanup_250521.jpg
08:40
How will Belichick adjust after ‘messy’ UNC start?
nbc_csu_stillonthepot_250521.jpg
13:50
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Still On The Pot’
nbc_csu_clocksticking_250521.jpg
10:29
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Clock’s Ticking’
nbc_csu_youngmysteries_250521.jpg
17:54
Simms’ ‘25 QB Countdown: ‘Young Mysteries’
nbc_csu_caseriodraft_250521.jpg
08:28
Texans GM Caserio not afraid to make draft moves
nbc_dls_panthershurricanes_250521.jpg
07:02
Panthers’ depth shines in Game 1 vs. Hurricanes
nbc_roto_judge_v2_250521.jpg
01:20
Judge’s current Triple Crown odds are a ‘value’