Highlights: NCAA Women's Team Match Play, Final

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Stars score 3 PP goals in 5 1/2 minutes early in 3rd, rally to beat Oilers 6-3 in Game 1
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Northwestern upsets Stanford, wins first women’s golf national championship
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Two-time All-Star infielder Jean Segura retires after 12-year major league career
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Stars score 3 PP goals in 5 1/2 minutes early in 3rd, rally to beat Oilers 6-3 in Game 1
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Northwestern upsets Stanford, wins first women’s golf national championship
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Two-time All-Star infielder Jean Segura retires after 12-year major league career
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: NCAA Women's Team Match Play, Final
May 21, 2025 10:34 PM
Watch the best shots from the final round of team match play for the NCAA Women's National Championship.
Latest Clips
02:27
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
06:08
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
02:50
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
11:37
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
04:21
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
01:18
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
18:52
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
06:50
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
01:00
Hurts will continue to benefit from tush push
01:14
Will NFL stars join Olympic flag football roster?
01:18
Titans’ Callahan hints at three-way RB rotation
01:46
What Crews’ MRI means for Hassell III’s outlook
05:36
PGA Championship shined light on driver testing
01:28
Warren should be rostered and started in fantasy
01:35
Strider needs time to return to fantasy stardom
05:45
Butt, Perry reflect on playing for Harbaugh, Meyer
04:06
How a self-imposed suspension works against UMich
01:20
Pirates’ Jones undergoing season-ending surgery
16:06
Big Ten storylines: Illinois, PSU push forward
06:32
Realistic expectations for Michigan QB Underwood
05:47
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Ready Rookie’
07:07
Commissioners meet to discuss CFP expansion
03:27
International Super Bowl would require huge ‘lift’
08:40
How will Belichick adjust after ‘messy’ UNC start?
13:50
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Still On The Pot’
10:29
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Clock’s Ticking’
17:54
Simms’ ‘25 QB Countdown: ‘Young Mysteries’
08:28
Texans GM Caserio not afraid to make draft moves
07:02
Panthers’ depth shines in Game 1 vs. Hurricanes
01:20
Judge’s current Triple Crown odds are a ‘value’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue