HLs: Notre Dame shuts out St. Lawrence

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Regan Smith breaks American record to open Westmont World Cup
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Norm Benning escapes fiery incident at Talladega and looks forward to next race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
No. 2 Miami (FL) vs. Louisville prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Heat
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pacers vs. Spurs
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Thunder
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Regan Smith breaks American record to open Westmont World Cup
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Norm Benning escapes fiery incident at Talladega and looks forward to next race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
No. 2 Miami (FL) vs. Louisville prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Heat
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pacers vs. Spurs
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Thunder
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
HLs: Notre Dame shuts out St. Lawrence
October 17, 2025 09:36 PM
Building on a prior 8-2 beatdown, Notre Dame clinched the series sweep over St. Lawrence with a 3-0 shutout at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend.
Latest Clips
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Heat
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pacers vs. Spurs
02:05
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Thunder
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Knicks
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets vs. Raptors
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. 76ers
06:28
Casas breaks own 100m IM U.S. Open record
06:12
Walsh sets 100m IM World Cup record at Westmont
07:20
Douglass, Walsh go 1-2 in 200m breaststroke
07:26
Smith breaks US record in 200m fly at World Cup
15:32
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Talladega
01:26
Chase is a top-three fantasy WR again with Flacco
08:28
Tour Champions HLs: Dominion Energy Charity, Rd 1
02:35
Will Boston bring back Bregman?
01:36
Cardinals’ Murray may miss Week 7 vs. Packers
01:58
Clement and Gimenez providing stellar play for TOR
01:18
Kittle ‘fully plans’ to play on SNF
01:25
Steelers’ Rodgers in QB2 mix for superflex leagues
01:56
Brewers offense struggling in postseason
04:11
Thomas helping children with prosthetic devices
02:55
McIlroy overcomes slow start in DPW India, Rd. 2
05:45
Levito third after short program at GP France
04:44
Bucs’ Evans among lineup questions for NFL Week 7
01:36
Analyzing win totals in Southeast Division
01:46
Analyzing win totals in Southwest Division
03:44
Nix ‘hasn’t looked good’ so far in Broncos offense
02:07
Jags WR Hunter yards a prop bet for NFL Week 7
01:21
ALCS market is up in the air with series tied
06:15
Atwell, Shepard in line for FLEX production
01:12
Warren a ‘top-15 running back’ the rest of season
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue