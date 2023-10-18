Curry recreates golf's most iconic shots

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchweek 9
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Week 8 College Football Player Props Primer
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
How to watch Lawal vs Chamberlain: Date, time, streaming info for boxing card
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Round 2
Highlights: ZOZO Championship, Round 2
Show me something Week 7: Herbert, Hurts, Love,
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Premier League Betting Power Rankings - Matchweek 9
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Week 8 College Football Player Props Primer
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
How to watch Lawal vs Chamberlain: Date, time, streaming info for boxing card
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Round 2
Highlights: ZOZO Championship, Round 2
Show me something Week 7: Herbert, Hurts, Love,
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Curry recreates golf's most iconic shots
October 18, 2023 05:52 PM
Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala and Michelle Wie West, with the help of swing coach Alex Riggs, head out to the course to recreate some of the most iconic golf shots of all time.
Close Ad