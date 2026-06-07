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Highlights: Memorial Tournament, Round 3

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NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights
Shea Theodore’s double-OT winner saves Golden Knights after 4-goal collapse and gives them 2-1 lead
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2026 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Fourth-round tee times, pairings at Riviera
Women's golf in Pacific Palisades, CA
U.S Women’s Open 2026: Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim co-lead heading into Sunday’s final round

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nbc_wnba_libertyfev_260606.jpg
HLs: Stewart leads Liberty in comeback vs. Fever
nbc_imsa_vpscc_260607.jpg
HLs: 2026 VP SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio
memorial_r3_raw_260606.jpg
Highlights: Memorial Tournament, Round 3

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Watch Now

HLs: 2026 Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Stage 1

June 7, 2026 10:05 AM
Watch highlights from Stage 1 of the 2026 Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, a 146.2km mountain trek from Vizille to Saint-Ismier.

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_libertyfev_260606.jpg
01:57
HLs: Stewart leads Liberty in comeback vs. Fever
nbc_imsa_vpscc_260607.jpg
19:38
HLs: 2026 VP SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio
memorial_r3_raw_260606.jpg
01:26
Highlights: Memorial Tournament, Round 3
nbc_golf_livefm_kordapresser_260606.jpg
03:57
Nelly embracing challenges at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_uswopend3hl_260606.jpg
09:53
Highlights: 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_wnba_gsvlvahl_260606.jpg
01:50
HLs: Wilson, Young power Aces past Valkyries
nbc_wnba_mysticsdream_260606.jpg
01:43
HLs: Dream put on clinic in waxing of Mystics
Hangtown_HL_raw_260606.jpg
28:11
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
Coenen_bros_raw_260606.jpg
01:48
Expectations for Coenen brothers at Thunder Valley
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06:01
Jett wins at Hangtown; Deegan’s first 450 podium
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09:51
Kitchen escapes chaos in 250MX for Hangtown win
nbc_smx_hunter_260606.jpg
48
H. Lawrence: Jett’s my ‘toughest competitor’
nbc_smx_deegan_260606.jpg
37
Deegan proud of progress after first 450 podium
nbc_smx_jett_260606.jpg
01:34
Jett after Hangtown win: ‘Glad to be back’
nbc_golf_kordaintv_260606.jpg
02:46
Korda’s ‘funky grip’ results in USWO co-lead
nbc_golf_chunchippar11_260606.jpg
32
Chun’s solid chip during the U.S Women’s Open
nbc_tlmd_scr_uswntvbra_260606.jpg
10:22
Highlights: USWNT v. Brazil (En Español)
nbc_smx_hammacker_260606.jpg
01:23
Hammaker’s ‘cortisol spiked’ in Hangtown crash
nbc_smx_beaumer_260606.jpg
48
Beaumer recalls comeback after Hangtown runner-up
nbc_smx_kitchen_260606.jpg
45
Kitchen: ‘Luck was on my side’ in Hangtown win
nbc_smx_davies_260606.jpg
44
Davies on Moto 2 win: ‘That’s what I’m capable of’
nbc_scr_wilsongoal_260606.jpg
58
Wilson perfectly places USWNT’s opener vs. Brazil
WMX_r1_ehl_raw_260606.jpg
03:18
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Round 1, Hangtown
nbc_wnba_lynxstorm_260606.jpg
01:50
HLs: Howard’s 27 points help Lynx smother Storm
oly_atw100_sabrinadockery_260606.jpg
02:33
Dockery blazes to PB, wins 100m at Lone Star GP
oly_atm100_trayvonbromell_260606.jpg
02:55
Bromell rumbles to win men’s 100m at Lone Star GP
oly_atm800_navaskyanderson_260606.jpg
04:28
Anderson takes control in 800m at Lone Star GP
oly_atw800_shafiquamaloney_260606.jpg
04:17
Maloney dominates 800m at Lone Star Grand Prix
oly_atm400h_ezekielnathaniel_260606.jpg
03:57
400m hurdles goes down to the wire in Texas
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03:52
Adekoya victorious in 400mH at Lone Star GP