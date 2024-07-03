Cavendish makes history on Tour de France Stage 5

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/q62foojt0oy5bu7jn8lj
Rankings Spotlight: Five questions after critical June evaluations
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ywnbys9edex0j01adzpm
Big Ten Spotlight: Rutgers paces league with 20 June commits
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
John Deere Classic - Previews
Jason Day back at John Deere Classic – and with a funny Super 8 story to tell

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_stage5highlights_240703.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 5
nbc_golf_gcpod_spieth_240703.jpg
Does Spieth need to hit the reset button?
nbc_golf_gt_jasonday_240703.jpg
Day reflects on his career at John Deere Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/q62foojt0oy5bu7jn8lj
Rankings Spotlight: Five questions after critical June evaluations
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ywnbys9edex0j01adzpm
Big Ten Spotlight: Rutgers paces league with 20 June commits
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
John Deere Classic - Previews
Jason Day back at John Deere Classic – and with a funny Super 8 story to tell

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_stage5highlights_240703.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 5
nbc_golf_gcpod_spieth_240703.jpg
Does Spieth need to hit the reset button?
nbc_golf_gt_jasonday_240703.jpg
Day reflects on his career at John Deere Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cavendish makes history on Tour de France Stage 5

July 3, 2024 01:56 PM
Brent Bookwalter and Tejay van Garderen share their takeaways from Stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de France, where Mark Cavendish earned a record-breaking 35th stage win.
Up Next
gabejagsgalaxy.jpg
11:58
Galaxy Brains: Top five NFL revenge games of 2024
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rfs_kylermurray_240702.jpg
5:25
Gauging fantasy expectations for Murray, Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rfs_seahawks_240702.jpg
6:12
Seahawks WRs could be a ‘fantasy friendly reality’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rfs_nacuakupp_240702.jpg
4:19
Kupp, Nacua give Rams a 1A, 1B situation
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240702.jpg
19:04
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
14:32
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_johngrudencase_240702.jpg
11:14
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration
Now Playing
hill.jpg
5:01
Hill taking ‘happy thoughts’ approach to new deal
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_ceedeelamb_240702.jpg
4:26
Florio: Cowboys are ‘cheap’ and ‘short-sighted’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
8:43
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
Now Playing