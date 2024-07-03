Watch Now
Cavendish makes history on Tour de France Stage 5
Brent Bookwalter and Tejay van Garderen share their takeaways from Stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de France, where Mark Cavendish earned a record-breaking 35th stage win.
Up Next
Galaxy Brains: Top five NFL revenge games of 2024
In the latest episode of Galaxy Brains, Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter break down the top revenge games of 2024, including Arthur Smith vs. Falcons and Gabe Davis vs. Bills.
Gauging fantasy expectations for Murray, Cardinals
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter are joined by Adam Grosbard to discuss the potential fantasy production from Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals offense.
Seahawks WRs could be a ‘fantasy friendly reality’
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss the state of the Seattle Seahawks offense, and how new coaching changes can benefit the receiving room, as well as fantasy managers looking to buy in.
Kupp, Nacua give Rams a 1A, 1B situation
Los Angeles Rams beat writer Adam Grosbard joins the guys on the Rotoworld Football Show to analyze whether there's a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver on the roster between Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag and answers questions about celebrating 15 years of PFT, whether the Chiefs will actually move to Kansas and more.
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
Days after the NFL was ordered to pay billions of dollars in damages in the Sunday Ticket case, Mike Florio spells out the verdict's aftermath and discusses whether the case could reach the Supreme Court.
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration
Mike Florio analyzes the lengthy legal proceedings involving Jon Gruden after the former head coach lost a bid to keep NFL lawsuit in court.
Hill taking ‘happy thoughts’ approach to new deal
Mike Florio comments on Tyreek Hill's positive approach to seeking a new contract with the Dolphins, reiterating there is "no guarantee" of a new deal while pondering how Miami may approach the situation.
Florio: Cowboys are ‘cheap’ and ‘short-sighted’
Mike Florio explains the salary cap problem facing the Cowboys right now and how they have "bungled" their most important contracts, which could lead to key absences at the start of training camp.