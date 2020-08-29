Watch Now
Vaughters likes youth, experience on his team
EF Pro Cycling GM Jonathan Vaughters gives a scouting report on his team ahead of the 2020 Tour de France and explains why he likes the blend of youth and experience on the team.
Expect Colts to take chance on Richardson early on
Nate Atkins joins the Rotoworld Football Show to break down how the Colts might scheme for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson with the expectation he will see playing time early on.
Will Tank Bigsby jeopardize Etienne’s workload?
John Shipley joins the Rotoworld Football Show to discuss if fantasy managers should be concerned about Travis Etienne's workload with the addition of rookie RB Tank Bigsby, as well as Calvin Ridley's role.
PFT Mailbag: Private Equity Funds, Hard Knocks, KC
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the market for free agent running backs, Private Equity firms buying NFL teams, which team could get chosen for Hard Knocks and defining the Chiefs dynasty.
USFL shows how NFL could benefit from ‘sky judge’
Mike Florio examines how the USFL's use of a "sky judge" has led to a more exciting outcome and a more fair result, and explains why the NFL could benefit from that same concept.
How reporters could affect NFL betting lines
Mike Florio uses the NBA draft to show how reporters can influence betting lines and gambling odds and discusses why the NFL has reason to be concerned.
Season long betting approaches for NE, LAC, MIA
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick chat with PFF's Ben Brown about how to approach betting three AFC teams (NE, LAC, MIA) with challenging schedules for the upcoming NFL season.
Will the Cowboys come out on top of the NFC East?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss what NFL future bets they like in the NFC East, including a play on a divisional winner and a possible Offensive Player of the Year.
Bills extensions are a public show of support
Mike Florio discusses the recent contract extensions of Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane in the Bills organization, how Stefon Diggs will react and the PR and legal implications of using the word 'Christian.'
NFLPA needs director election transparency
The NFL Players Association is set to elect a new executive director next week, and Mike Florio says the election process needs more transparency with rank-and-file members in order to strengthen the union.
PFT Mailbag: Murray, Barkley, grass fields
Mike Florio unpacks the PFT PM mailbag to discuss if the Cardinals will move on from Kyler Murray after this season, running back franchise tags, best NFL books to read this offseason and legal questions for the NFL.