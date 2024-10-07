Skip navigation
Changes are coming to Aces after they fall short of three-peat
Sun visit the Lynx as teams square off in decisive Game 5 with trip to the WNBA Finals on the line
Liberty aren't celebrating beating Aces with WNBA Finals on the horizon
Watson's contract situation is 'worst in sports'
Spurs 'didn't do the basics' against Brighton
Postecoglou sounds off on Spurs' performance
Changes are coming to Aces after they fall short of three-peat
Sun visit the Lynx as teams square off in decisive Game 5 with trip to the WNBA Finals on the line
Liberty aren't celebrating beating Aces with WNBA Finals on the horizon
Watson's contract situation is 'worst in sports'
Spurs 'didn't do the basics' against Brighton
Postecoglou sounds off on Spurs' performance
Pavia: Alabama 'were talking crazy' pregame
October 7, 2024 11:43 AM
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his team's huge upset over No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night.
