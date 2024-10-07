 Skip navigation
Las Vegas Aces
Changes are coming to Aces after they fall short of three-peat
Sun Lynx
Sun visit the Lynx as teams square off in decisive Game 5 with trip to the WNBA Finals on the line
New York Liberty
Liberty aren’t celebrating beating Aces with WNBA Finals on the horizon

nbc_dps_louisriddick_241007.jpg
Watson’s contract situation is ‘worst in sports’
nbc_pl_postecogloujpwq_24100.JPG
Spurs ‘didn’t do the basics’ against Brighton
nbc_pl_postecogloupresser_241007.JPG
Postecoglou sounds off on Spurs’ performance

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Las Vegas Aces
Changes are coming to Aces after they fall short of three-peat
Sun Lynx
Sun visit the Lynx as teams square off in decisive Game 5 with trip to the WNBA Finals on the line
New York Liberty
Liberty aren’t celebrating beating Aces with WNBA Finals on the horizon

nbc_dps_louisriddick_241007.jpg
Watson’s contract situation is ‘worst in sports’
nbc_pl_postecogloujpwq_24100.JPG
Spurs ‘didn’t do the basics’ against Brighton
nbc_pl_postecogloupresser_241007.JPG
Postecoglou sounds off on Spurs’ performance

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pavia: Alabama 'were talking crazy' pregame

October 7, 2024 11:43 AM
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his team's huge upset over No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night.