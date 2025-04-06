 Skip navigation
Valero Texas Open 2025 - Final Round
Valero Texas Open 2025 results: Final leaderboard from TPC San Antonio
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
Denny Hamlin wins in overtime at Darlington Raceway for second consecutive Cup victory
syd_mpx.jpg
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden complete Grand Slam Track sweeps

nbc_golf_harmanstory_250406.jpg
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open
syd_mpx.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to Grand Slam sweep
oly_atw200_race2_250406.jpg
Jefferson-Wooden sweeps after gusty finish to 200m

Taye wins 5000m, completes Grand Slam sweep

April 6, 2025 04:30 PM
Fresh off winning the 3000m, Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye paces the women's long-distance category by surging ahead to capture the 5000m title and complete the Grand Slam sweep.

nbc_golf_harmanstory_250406.jpg
03:24
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open
syd_mpx.jpg
04:21
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to Grand Slam sweep
oly_atw200_race2_250406.jpg
03:17
Jefferson-Wooden sweeps after gusty finish to 200m
oly_atm3000_race2_240506.jpg
05:23
Fisher nets Grand Slam title; Gebrhiwet wins 3000m
oly_atm800_race2_250406.jpg
04:38
Arop runs away in 800m; Wanyonyi wins overall
oly_atm100_race2_250406.jpg
03:13
Zhoya wins 100m to secure Short Hurdles slam title
nbc_cbb_hbcuallstarsmenv2_250406.jpg
05:13
Highlights: Men’s HBCU All-Star Game
oly_atm400h_race2_250406.jpg
04:08
Dos Santos comes from behind for 400m sweep in JAM
track.jpg
03:28
Williams edges Nugent for 100m victory in Kingston
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_250406.jpg
03:07
Johnson can be ‘really important’ for Spurs
nbc_pl_2robearle_250406.jpg
02:14
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
nbc_pl_lowedown_250406.jpg
05:50
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250406.jpg
08:39
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated
nbc_pl_brunointv_250406.jpg
03:14
Man United lacked ‘killer instinct’ v. Man City
nbc_golf_drivechipputt_250406.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
nbc_pl_mumc_250406.jpg
07:34
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 31
GettyImages-2208847753_copy.jpg
02:36
Man United need ‘an overhaul’ of their squad
nbc_golf_playoffreax_250406.jpg
01:32
Kim embraced by peers after emotional win
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_250406.jpg
01:42
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
nbc_pl_breche_250406.jpg
09:46
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_soutot_250406.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Southampton Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ramsdaleintv_250604.jpg
02:13
Ramsdale: It’s a ‘sad day’ for Southampton
nbc_pl_totsoupostgame_250406.jpg
01:31
Earle: Southampton ‘gone down with a whimper’
nbc_pl_fulliv_250406.jpg
13:15
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250406.jpg
02:08
Tel’s penalty gives Spurs 3-1 lead over Saints
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250406.jpg
58
Fernandes pulls one back for Southampton v. Spurs
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250406.jpg
51
Diaz gives Liverpool hope against Fulham
nbc_golf_titleistclark_250406.jpg
01:21
Clark shares superstition with Pro V1x ball number
nbc_golf_titleisthenley_250406.jpg
01:06
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x
nbc_golf_titleistfitzpatrick_250406.jpg
01:26
Colorful Pro V1x ‘worry-free’ for Fitzpatrick