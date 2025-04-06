Kim embraced by peers after emotional win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough RJ Hampshire crashes in the mud.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Foxborough, Chance Hymas wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Mitchell Oldenburg Joey Savatgy on finish jump.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Foxborough, Aaron Plessinger wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Blake Snell
Dodgers place 2-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell on injured list

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robearle_250406.jpg
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
nbc_pl_lowedown_250406.jpg
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250406.jpg
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough RJ Hampshire crashes in the mud.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Foxborough, Chance Hymas wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 12 Foxborough Mitchell Oldenburg Joey Savatgy on finish jump.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, reaction at Foxborough, Aaron Plessinger wins
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Blake Snell
Dodgers place 2-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell on injured list

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robearle_250406.jpg
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
nbc_pl_lowedown_250406.jpg
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250406.jpg
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kim embraced by peers after emotional win

April 6, 2025 01:19 PM
Ellie Kim was hugged by her peers after winning the girls 7-9 bracket in an emotional playoff at the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_2robearle_250406.jpg
02:14
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
nbc_pl_lowedown_250406.jpg
05:50
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250406.jpg
08:39
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated
nbc_pl_brunointv_250406.jpg
03:14
Man United lacked ‘killer instinct’ v. Man City
nbc_golf_drivechipputt_250406.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
nbc_pl_mumc_250406.jpg
07:34
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 31
GettyImages-2208847753_copy.jpg
02:36
Man United need ‘an overhaul’ of their squad
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_250406.jpg
01:42
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
nbc_pl_breche_250406.jpg
09:46
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_soutot_250406.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Southampton Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ramsdaleintv_250604.jpg
02:13
Ramsdale: It’s a ‘sad day’ for Southampton
nbc_pl_totsoupostgame_250406.jpg
01:31
Earle: Southampton ‘gone down with a whimper’
nbc_pl_fulliv_250406.jpg
13:15
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250406.jpg
02:08
Tel’s penalty gives Spurs 3-1 lead over Saints
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250406.jpg
58
Fernandes pulls one back for Southampton v. Spurs
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250406.jpg
51
Diaz gives Liverpool hope against Fulham
nbc_golf_titleistclark_250406.jpg
01:21
Clark shares superstition with Pro V1x ball number
nbc_golf_titleisthenley_250406.jpg
01:06
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x
nbc_golf_titleistfitzpatrick_250406.jpg
01:26
Colorful Pro V1x ‘worry-free’ for Fitzpatrick
nbc_golf_titleistcantlay_250406.jpg
01:11
Cantlay: Titleist ‘the best ball,’ maximizes feel
nbc_golf_titleistzalatoris_250406.jpg
01:30
Pro V1x has been ‘plug and play’ for Zalatoris
nbc_golf_titleisttheegala_250406.jpg
01:29
Pro V1 comes with personal touches for Theegala
nbc_pl_totgoal2_250406.jpg
01:19
Johnson taps in his second to double Spurs’ lead
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_250406.jpg
01:42
Muniz gives Fulham shock 3-1 lead over Liverpool
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_250406.jpg
01:22
Iwobi pounces on Liverpool’s error to make it 2-1
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250406.jpg
01:12
Sessegnon blasts Fulham level against Liverpool
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250406.jpg
01:15
Johnson drills Spurs in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250406.jpg
01:20
Mac Allister’s screamer puts Liverpool 1-0 ahead
nbc_pl_garysegment_250406.jpg
04:17
Is De Bruyne a top 5 PL midfielder of all time?
nbc_pl_livtitlediscussion_250406.jpg
02:21
Liverpool close in on historic 20th league title