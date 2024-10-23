Batth has Providence trending up early in tenure

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game 3
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers World Series history: Past matchups, head-to-head record, most rings
Bobby Allison Smiling
53 years after winning race, NASCAR credits Bobby Allison with victory at Bowman Gray
NCAA Football: Michigan at Illinois
Michigan State vs. Michigan prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mikehicksintv_241023.jpg
Former caddie Hicks honors iconic golfer Stewart
nbc_golf_morikawasoundandreax_241023.jpg
Morikawa: ‘One more opportunity’ to win this year
nbc_dps_dpondeandrehopkinstochiefs_241023.jpg
How much better does Hopkins make Chiefs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game 3
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers World Series history: Past matchups, head-to-head record, most rings
Bobby Allison Smiling
53 years after winning race, NASCAR credits Bobby Allison with victory at Bowman Gray
NCAA Football: Michigan at Illinois
Michigan State vs. Michigan prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mikehicksintv_241023.jpg
Former caddie Hicks honors iconic golfer Stewart
nbc_golf_morikawasoundandreax_241023.jpg
Morikawa: ‘One more opportunity’ to win this year
nbc_dps_dpondeandrehopkinstochiefs_241023.jpg
How much better does Hopkins make Chiefs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Batth has Providence trending up early in tenure

October 23, 2024 02:16 PM
Providence head coach Erin Batth stops by at Big East Media Day to talk about the rapidly rising expectations for her team and the approach she takes to helping her players get better.