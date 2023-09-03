 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_westvpennlites_230902.jpg

Allar shines in No. 7 Penn State’s opening victory over West Virginia
Portland Classic - Round Three
Khang, seeking back-to-back wins, leads in Portland
Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy leads No. 2 Michigan over East Carolina 30-3 without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_westvpenntds_230902.jpg
Every TD scored in Penn State’s big win over WVU
nbc_cfb_westvpennlites_230902.jpg
Highlights: Allar leads PSU to romp of WVU
nbc_cfb_jamesfranklininterview_230902.jpg
Franklin praises Allar after West Virginia win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_westvpennlites_230902.jpg

Allar shines in No. 7 Penn State’s opening victory over West Virginia
Portland Classic - Round Three
Khang, seeking back-to-back wins, leads in Portland
Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy leads No. 2 Michigan over East Carolina 30-3 without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_westvpenntds_230902.jpg
Every TD scored in Penn State’s big win over WVU
nbc_cfb_westvpennlites_230902.jpg
Highlights: Allar leads PSU to romp of WVU
nbc_cfb_jamesfranklininterview_230902.jpg
Franklin praises Allar after West Virginia win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Every Allar attempt from opening win over WVU

September 2, 2023 11:38 PM
Drew Allar burst on the scene in his first start, completing 21 of 29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns in a win over West Virginia. Check out all of his throws!