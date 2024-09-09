 Skip navigation
TOUR Championship - Final Round
The crazy superstition that had Sahith Theegala playing two 8-irons at Tour Championship
Wyndham Championship - Round One
FedExCup Fall begins in Napa, and here’s everything you need to know
Horizon Irish Open - Day Four
How to watch: PGA Tour’s 2024 Procore Championship, Rory McIlroy in Irish Open and Folds of Honor Collegiate

nbc_dps_andrewwhitworth_240909.jpg
Bengals offense looked ‘lost’ in Week 1 vs. Pats
nbc_ffhh_combucrotoinjury_240909.jpg
Commanders’ Daniels sees mixed results in debut
nbc_dps_thomashammock_240909.jpg
Hammock received text from Boone after NIU upset

TOUR Championship - Final Round
The crazy superstition that had Sahith Theegala playing two 8-irons at Tour Championship
Wyndham Championship - Round One
FedExCup Fall begins in Napa, and here’s everything you need to know
Horizon Irish Open - Day Four
How to watch: PGA Tour’s 2024 Procore Championship, Rory McIlroy in Irish Open and Folds of Honor Collegiate

nbc_dps_andrewwhitworth_240909.jpg
Bengals offense looked ‘lost’ in Week 1 vs. Pats
nbc_ffhh_combucrotoinjury_240909.jpg
Commanders’ Daniels sees mixed results in debut
nbc_dps_thomashammock_240909.jpg
Hammock received text from Boone after NIU upset

Every Sanders pass and run from CU's loss vs. NEB

September 9, 2024 11:00 AM
Watch every pass and run from Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the Buffaloes' 28-10 defeat at the hands of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.