San Diego Open - Day 5
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula set up all-American showdown at U.S. Open
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - LSU v Purdue
College Football Week 1 Best Bet: LSU vs Florida State
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Tennessee State at Notre Dame
Sam Hartman scores three total touchdowns in his South Bend debut, leading Notre Dame to 56-3 win vs Tennessee State

nbc_cfb_pennsingletontd_230802.jpg
PSU retakes the lead on Singleton rushing TD
nbc_indy_portlandqualifying_230902.jpg
Highlights: Grand Prix of Portland qualifying
nbc_cfb_pennlambertsmithtd_230902.jpg
Allar throws big TD to Lambert-Smith in hot start

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
San Diego Open - Day 5
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula set up all-American showdown at U.S. Open
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - LSU v Purdue
College Football Week 1 Best Bet: LSU vs Florida State
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Tennessee State at Notre Dame
Sam Hartman scores three total touchdowns in his South Bend debut, leading Notre Dame to 56-3 win vs Tennessee State

nbc_cfb_pennsingletontd_230802.jpg
PSU retakes the lead on Singleton rushing TD
nbc_indy_portlandqualifying_230902.jpg
Highlights: Grand Prix of Portland qualifying
nbc_cfb_pennlambertsmithtd_230902.jpg
Allar throws big TD to Lambert-Smith in hot start

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Penn State third in Big Ten odds

September 2, 2023 07:58 PM
Jay Croucher takes a look at Penn State's odds on BetMGM for both the night's game against West Virginia and the season Big Ten championship.