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How to watch 2026 IMSA at Detroit on NBC and Peacock: TV, streaming info, start times, schedules

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Inside the Fire locker room after beating Liberty
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Collapse vs. Fire shows Liberty’s identity issues
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NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Texas
SEC coaches grapple with fallout of potential CFP expansion
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx
2026 WNBA Power Rankings Week 2: Dream, Fever, Fire take a leap; Liberty plummet
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
How to watch 2026 IMSA at Detroit on NBC and Peacock: TV, streaming info, start times, schedules

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_firelockerroom_260526.jpg
Inside the Fire locker room after beating Liberty
nbc_wnba_firelibertyreax_260526.jpg
Collapse vs. Fire shows Liberty’s identity issues
nbc_wnba_thews_260526.jpg
Angel Reese, Dream headline WNBA weekend standouts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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Watch Now

Expect tough, gritty IMSA race in Detroit

May 26, 2026 03:12 PM
Leigh Diffey, Calvin Fish, and Brian Till unpack the top IMSA storylines heading into what's shaping up to be a gritty and tough race through the streets of Detroit.

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Inside the Fire locker room after beating Liberty
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