Top News

The Genesis Scottish Open
How to watch the PGA Tour’s 2025 Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Genesis Scottish Open 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at The Renaissance Club
Amundi Evian Championship - Previews
How to watch the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship, the LPGA’s fourth major of the season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottishopenroundtable_250708.jpg
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
nbc_golf_xanderroundtable_250708.jpg
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
nbc_cyc_tdfstage4pogacarintv_250708.jpg
Pogacar ‘without words’ after 100th pro win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Expect Djokovic to sweep Cobolli at Wimbledon

July 8, 2025 11:14 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the men's quarter-final showdown at Wimbledon between Novak Djokovic (-1000) vs. Flavio Cobolli (+600.)

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_scottishopenroundtable_250708.jpg
03:37
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
nbc_golf_xanderroundtable_250708.jpg
11:46
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
nbc_cyc_tdfstage4pogacarintv_250708.jpg
01:53
Pogacar ‘without words’ after 100th pro win
nbc_cyc_tdffinishstage4_250708.jpg
07:30
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 4 finish
camsmithastrosroy.jpg
01:50
Smith ‘a clear bet’ to win AL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_acesliberty_250708.jpg
01:33
Take the Over in Aces-Liberty despite struggles
nbc_roto_magicfutures_250708.jpg
01:36
Magic’s bolstered roster could clear 51.5 wins
nbc_bte_sinnervsshelton_250708.jpg
02:23
Bet on Sinner with ‘discounted price’ vs. Shelton
nbc_bte_valkyriesfever_250708.jpg
02:00
Valkyries-Fever spread hinging on Clark’s status
nbc_cyc_tdftrafficjamcrash_250708.jpg
47
Major Stage 4 crash knocks down multiple riders
nbc_cyc_tdfyellowcards_250708.jpg
07:36
Unpacking consequences of chaotic Stage 3 finish
YelloConvo.jpg
10:49
Was Coquard deserving of yellow card after crash?
nbc_moto_factoryteam_250707.jpg
04:19
Why aren’t U.S. bike makers starting teams?
sexton_redbud.jpg
08:35
Carmichael: Sexton needs to be ready for 31 races
tomac_redbud.jpg
03:02
RedBud track was tough on Pro Motocross bikes
nbc_moto_gypsyques_250707.jpg
06:35
Should paddle tires be banned in Pro Motocross?
sykesreese.jpg
27:19
Reese leads All-Star reserves, Sykes among snubs
nbc_wnba_clarkreeseallstar_250707.jpg
07:30
Reese, Clark weren’t snubbed by WNBA player vote
coquard_site.jpg
06:15
How much is Coquard to blame for Philipsen crash?
pogacar_van_der_poel.jpg
02:23
Outlooks for Pogačar, van der Poel in Stage 4
andy_site.jpg
08:21
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_wnba_allstars_250707.jpg
14:46
Clark fans have spoken with WNBA All-Star vote
nbc_cyc_tdfstage3hl_250707.jpg
28:52
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 3
nbc_roto_ww_250707.jpg
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
nbc_roto_terrymclaurinv2_250707.jpg
01:30
McLaurin carries ‘risk’ amid contract situation
nbc_roto_tuatagovailoa_250707.jpg
01:08
Tua’s health in 2025 may shape McDaniels’ future
nbc_roto_oneill_250707.jpg
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
nbc_roto_boyle_250707.jpg
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
nbc_roto_schmidt_250707.jpg
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake