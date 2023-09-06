Extended Highlights: Stage 3 of Desafio Ruta 40

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Gable Steveson withdraws from world wrestling championships
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Nathan Roy Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Aryna Sabalenka, soon to be world No. 1, sweeps into U.S. Open semifinals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Berry: Dotson an ‘easy’ top-20 WR if McLaurin sits
Berry analyzes Pitts’ Week 1, season-long outlooks
Highlights: 2023 Vuelta a España, Stage 11
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Gable Steveson withdraws from world wrestling championships
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Nathan Roy Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Aryna Sabalenka, soon to be world No. 1, sweeps into U.S. Open semifinals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Berry: Dotson an ‘easy’ top-20 WR if McLaurin sits
Berry analyzes Pitts’ Week 1, season-long outlooks
Highlights: 2023 Vuelta a España, Stage 11
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Extended Highlights: Stage 3 of Desafio Ruta 40
September 6, 2023 12:27 PM
Watch complete Stage 3 highlights from the 2023 Desafio Ruta 40, where riders race through 267 kilometers of river beds and uneven terrain in Belen.
Close Ad